Amazon Is Having a Secret Buy 2, Get 1 Free Beauty Sale on Shopper-Faves From Maybelline, e.l.f., & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is on the horizon, which means it’s time to do some cleaning in preparation for warmer weather. You might be focusing on de-cluttering your home, but don’t forget to take a look at your beauty stash. Now is a great time to toss expired products, especially makeup. If you find that you need some new selections for the season, we just found the best deal. Right now, you can score two products for the price of one, and you even get one free during this secret sale at Amazon.

The sale is part of a limited-time offer where you get three products for the price of two. Here’s how it works. Start by adding three products from Amazon’s curated list. Once you’re done, head to checkout like usual, then “the offer will automatically be applied at checkout, if eligible,” Amazon explained. Luckily there are pages of products to browse through from brands like Maybelline, NYX, Revlon, and Neutrogena, to name a few.

Keep reading to discover our favorite picks that are worth adding to your cart.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Maybelline

Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Washable Mascara makes an excellent addition to any makeup lineup, regardless you’re a makeup newbie or pro. The mascara goes on mascara and instantly lengthens and lifts lashes.

“It’s better than more expensive!” one shopper wrote. “I have spent a lot of money, trying various mascaras, and this is the best! I especially like the wand and the way it separates your lashes. It doesn’t cake the mascara on. I have spent money on more expensive mascara and woke up with raccoon eyes but not with this waterproof mascara. Buy this, and you won’t be disappointed. Why pay more for less?”

Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $8.53 Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil

NYX

If you’re on Tik Tok, you most likely know the buzz behind this NYX eye pencil — tons of viral creators can’t stop raving about it. The pencil runs over your skin without causing any irritation, and the color payoff is out of this world. And for only $5, it’s hard not to love.

Related story This Overnight Resurfacing Mask Is a ‘Shortcut to Glowier Skin’ & It’s Only $10

“These eye pencils are everything I expected them to be. I apply the color ‘Milk’ to my waterline and then also to the inner corners of my eye, and it looks fantastic! The pencil goes on very smoothly, and stays in place, and you don’t have to worry about it later in the day/night. I get compliments often on my eyes, and always jump quickly to recommend this product to them! A new staple in my daily routine for sure,” one reviewer explained.

Jumbo Eye Pencil $5.47 Buy now

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

e.l.f.

If you haven’t tried a cleansing balm yet, now is your chance! This affordable option gives more expensive picks a run for their money. It effortlessly melts makeup away, including stubborn eye makeup. The cleansing balm is packed with hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates skin and leaves it feeling soothed after cleansing. The best part? It’s suited for all skin types.

One user dubbed the formula “melting magic.” They also added, “the smell was really pleasant and not too strong or perfume-y. The texture is really nice once you have it in your hands. It’s really smooth and not grainy like some other cleansing removers I’ve tried. It melted my makeup right off, including my kiss eyeliner lash glue. It didn’t leave an oily residue on my skin, and I have very oily skin, so this was a must for me.”

Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm $11.00 Buy now

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector

Neutrogena

This skin perfector doubles as a tinted moisturizer for those with mature and aging skin. Neutrogena’s formula includes retinol and SPF 20 into one moisturizer, which gives you treatment and coverage in one. It’s also tinted, so you get smooth, blendable coverage that conceals imperfections and evens out skin tones. And as you continue using the skin perfector, fine lines fade.

One shopper called it the “perfect tint.” They also wrote, “fellow skin havers, this stuff rocks! The neutral tan shade is perfect on my skin tone. I’m medium complexion with warm undertones. It’s Dec. here in GA & I really needed something that wouldn’t dry me out & has light coverage. It’s got a slight moisturizing effect, & adds just enough tint to make my face look even & fresh. After the first week of using it, my skin has better texture and tone even after washing it.”

Anti-Aging Perfector $13.92 Buy now

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Revlon

Don’t forget to stock up on some lipstick, too, while shopping. And when it comes to creamy, hydrating formulas, there’s nothing better than the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick. The lipstick is crafted with vitamin E and avocado oil, which leaves lipsticks without that pesky, drying feel.

A lipstick user said, “I love these lipsticks! I have bought several different shades in nude. I love the way it goes on so smoothly, and stays put for quite a while!”

Super Lustrous Lipstick $9.49 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: