Dog Owners Said Their Pets ‘Went Crazy’ for This ‘Durable’ $6 Toy

Our dogs hold a very special place in our heats. But the messes they make after they chew up a new toy that we just bought them? Not so much. We’ve been searching far and wide for a dog toy that’s not only cute and cuddly, but also built to stand up to every game of fetch, round of tug of war, and more. Thankfully, we tracked down one toy dog owners and their pups are going crazy for — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $6 right now.

The Best Pet Supplies Squeaky Wild Duck Dog Toy is made with your pup in mind. This toy has zero stuffing. Yes, you read that right — no stuffing whatsoever. No matter how much your dog plays with this toy, they can chew on it until their heart’s content and make little to no mess. The toy also features a squeaker in the head and tail, so your pup will stay completely engaged. With such a fun design, your dog will feel like they’re on the hunt!

Now that we’ve built this toy up, just read what real dog owners had to say about this delightful duck. “My dog went crazy when I gave him this toy. He loved flipping it up in the air,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “I put an empty pop bottle inside the animal as suggested, he played with it for a few minutes but then pulled the bottle out and went on playing with it. So yeah, a great gift and also cute.”

Another shopper called this toy “cute” and “durable,” writing it was ideal for their “senior dog who just likes to chew and squeak it.” A third shopper was really pleased with the lack of stuffing in this toy. “My Boston Terrier chews the stuffing out of every toy we buy. I bought this one specifically because it doesn’t have stuffing. He loves it just as much and he can’t tear it up,” they wrote. Count us convinced! If you’ve been looking for a fun, cute toy that will stand up to your dog’s chewing, look no further. The $6 Best Pet Supplies Squeaky Wild Duck Dog Toy is the one for you!

