Shoppers Say Their Skin Has ‘Never Looked Better’ Thanks to This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand’s $8 Face Wash

While we’re all about a bargain brand, we also love when some of our favorite celebs are enthusiastic fans of affordable products. We don’t have to look any further than Jennifer Garner, who’s been an ardent spokesperson for Neutrogena in the past. Recently, we tracked down a liquid face cleanser from the beauty label that thousands of shoppers can’t go without — and it’s just $8 on Amazon right now.

Neutrogena’s Liquid Facial Cleanser is here to give your skin all the love and care it deserves. This mild and soft face wash is designed to gently cleanse skin. The liquid facial cleanser washes away dirt, oil, and bacteria, and rinses clean without leaving pore-clogging residue. Your skin will look so healthy and clear after just one use. The dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic cleanser is also made with sensitive skin in mind, so you can feel comforted knowing the formula your using will only serve to highlight your skin’s natural beauty.

At just $8, we know you might be a bit skeptical, but just read what other shoppers had to say about the Neutrogena Liquid Facial Cleanser. “My daughter [SIC, daughter’s] skin has never looked better,” one shopper said of this cleanser. “This wash keeps my face looking and feeling fresh and smooth and helps to retain or enhance my skin tone. I love it,” another wrote in their review.

“I work in a dirty environment. I use Neutrogena every day! It cleans well without overly drying my skin or leaving any residue. I have used this product for many years and I’m completely satisfied,” a third satisfied shopper said. We really don’t need more convincing. If you’ve been searching for a high-quality cleanser for an affordable price, then the $8 Neutrogena Facial Cleanser is the one for you!

