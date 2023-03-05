Shoppers Say This $3 Cat You With Over 12,000 Reviews is ‘Perfect Little Toy’ for Teething Kittens & ‘Bitey Cats’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our fur babies so much, but even we have to admit sometimes they can have a bit too many bite-fits for us. Whether you just got a kitten or your cat is in a perpetual stage of teething, finding the right toy to entice a kitty can feel nearly impossible. There are just so many options, and how do you know whether or not your cat will even play with the toy? Fortunately, thousands of cat owners are raving about one particular toy that’s perfectly made for their little teeth — and it’s just $3 on Amazon.

Petstages’ Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy is ideal for your ferocious little feline. This toy is designed for cats of all ages that love to chew (and need something to chew on that isn’t your hand). It’s made with fabric streamers and durable rubber that is gentle on the gums and super satisfying for your kitty to bite. Not only is this toy fun for your cat to play with, it’s good for their teeth and gum health too! The Petstages Dental Kitty Chew Wheel’s rubber material and spokes helps remove tartar and keep your kitty’s teeth clean as they chew, chase, carry, and play. And your cat will never have a dull moment with this toy — it’s laced with catnip oil so your kitty will be completely obsessed with this toy for hours on end.

Image: Petstages via Amazon

Petstages Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy $3.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

But what do actual cat owners (yes, real-life cat owners!) have to say about this toy? Well, just read for yourself: “The product is amazing and my kitty absolutely loved it from the first,” one shopper, who also said this is the “perfect little toy,” wrote. “He carries it around like a dog toy it’s hilarious and adorable.”

Another shopper said this toy was “great” for their “bitey cat.” And a third noted how purrfect this toy is for their new kitten. “Was skeptical, but our kitten loves this. When she starts playing/biting at your hand we swap this in.” Well, it’s pretty safe to say cats and their owners agree: the $3 Petstages Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy is an absolute must-have!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



