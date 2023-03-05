Shoppers Say This $16 Shampoo With Over 9,000 Reviews ‘Keeps’ Their ‘Gray Hair Beautiful’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to embracing your natural beauty, there really is nothing more satisfying than letting your hair’s true colors shine. For many, that means showing off their gorgeous gray locks of hair. But maintaining your hair, as with any style or hue, can be a bit of a challenge. After all, you want your hair to make you look and feel your best. Luckily, we tracked down an affordable shampoo shoppers absolutely love for maintaining their gray hair — and it’s just $16 on Amazon.

Clairol’s Shimmer Lights Shampoo is designed with your stunning silver in mind. This color enhancing shampoo takes your hair to the next level by heightening its hues. The award-winning, protein-enriched formula also tones down brassiness on blonde or gray hair so your hair color will look perfectly balanced. But don’t just take our word for it.

Image: Clairol via Amazon

Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shoppers absolutely love this shampoo, and the glowing reviews honestly speak for themselves. “This shampoo really works to keep my steely silver hair looking it’s best, and my husband‘s bright white hair looking it’s best! Also the best smelling purple hair product I have found on the market,” one satisfied shopper wrote.

Another shopper said this shampoo “keeps my gray hair beautiful. I’ve let my hair go gray and I worry about getting yellow tone. This keeps my hair beautiful.” We love the enthusiasm shoppers have shown for this purple shampoo. For just $16, you can take your gray hair to the next level and embrace your natural ‘do. So don’t hesitate, buy your bottle of Clairol’s Shimmer Lights Shampoo today!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: