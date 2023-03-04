This $7 Body Scrub With Over 26,000 Reviews Has Been Called a ‘Game-Changer for Bumpy Skin’ By Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s skin is beautifully unique. So when it comes to the products we use to help our skin look and feel its best, we always want to make our skin’s greatest needs are a top priority. Whether that’s moisture and hydration or exfoliation, there are lotions and scrubs designed with you in mind. For those who’ve been searching for a remedy for bumpy skin, Dove has a specialized scrub that shoppers have been raving about — and it’s only $7 on Amazon.

Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish is ideal for those who want to restore their skin’s natural softness. This body scrub is made with Macadamia and floral notes so your skin will look and feel fresh and clean. The scrub also features medium-sized exfoliating particles that act in tandem with your skin so it will soften with each use. Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish gently removes dead skin cells to reveal a new layer of beautiful, radiant skin. You’ll feel as good as new!

It’s amazing that this body scrub can do all this for just $7. Bearing that in mind, we’re sure you’re a bit hesitant to take the plunge and buy this exfoliator. Read what shoppers had to say about this scrub and how much it’s helped their skin. “This is an absolute game changer with bumpy skin on the back of my arms. I started to use this mild exfoliant a few times a week and my skin is so soft & smooth! I highly recommend,” one satisfied shopper wrote.

“I have used this several times now and and like it a lot. It does a good job of moisturizing and exfoliating without irritating my sensitive dry skin, and it works as well if not better than some much more expensive products I’ve used. This is going on Subscribe and Save,” another said. Well, we’re pretty convinced. This scrub will surely become a go-to part of your shower routine. Buy your own Dove Exfoliating Body Polish for just $7 today — your skin will thank you.

