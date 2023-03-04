Pet Parents Say Their ‘Cats Love’ This $2 Catnip-Infused Toy With Over 9,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to toys for our fur babies, sometimes simpler is better. Sure, you can buy gadgets and gizmos with feathers, strings, frills and more, but when you get to it, practicality just seems to be the way to go. Luckily, we found a toy cats and their owners totally agree is the ideal treat — and it’s just $2 on Amazon.

Your catnip-obsessed kitty is going to love the SmartyKat Catnip Cave. Sure, this toy looks super simple (it is just a brown paper bag, after all). But it’s packed with loads of fun for your fur baby. The interior surface of the Catnip Caves bags are treated with a catnip-infused coating to attract cats and entice play inside the bag; you’ll never have to deal with loose catnip ever again. These toys will give your curious kitty a great sense of safety and play at the same time.



Still skeptical? Well, cat owners who purchased these $2 bags shared their glowing reviews of this Amazon’s Choice selection, and you’ll want to read what they have to say. “So I have one almost exactly the same (just slightly lighter in color, and from Target). I tied them both together, and my cats LOVE it! They lay in wait to attack each other, and our unsuspecting feet as we walk buy. Even my larger cats will sit in it, now I have 2 tied together. I would recommend,” one satisfied shopper wrote.

“One of my four cats is obsessed with this tunnel. He likes to run into it and slide around. It holds up really well – two years of daily play and it’s still intact,” another said. All right, we don’t need any more convincing. These SmartyKat Catnip Caves are fully equipped to keep you cat entertained for hours on end. And they can be yours for just $2.

