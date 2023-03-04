Shoppers Have Sworn By This ‘Incredible’ $10 Sarah Michelle Gellar-Approved Moisturizer for Decades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every once in a while, the stars align and we get an incredible beauty recommendation from one of our favorite celebs. We’ve been longtime admirers of Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has, coincidentally enough, been a fan of one beauty brand that’s not only affordable, but also offers amazing results. Shoppers are loving one of the brand’s moisturizers and it can be yours for just $10 on Amazon.

Olay’s Complete Daily Moisturizer is a favorite of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s. According to Us Weekly, the actress and mom of two regularly uses this product, and loves the impact it has on her skin. She often applies it in the morning just before putting on her makeup. “Makeup sits on top really well which to me is the most important,” she told the outlet. “I hate those moisturizers that gets blotchy the second makeup goes over top of it.” This moisturizer provides up to eight hours of long-lasting hydration for sensitive skin. Even better, it won’t clog your pores, and comes with healthy doses of Vitamin E and aloe for that smooth look and feel. As it would happen, SMG isn’t the only person who loves this moisturizer.

Shoppers are raving about this lotion, and sharing their positive reviews of this Amazon’s Choice selection. One shopper called the moisturizer “incredible,” saying they’ve been using it “for over 30 years. Perhaps 37 years.” Another shopper said they “started using this on my face about 30 years ago. It has a 15 SPF and gives my skin the daily moisture it needs.”

With all of these glowing reviews, we don’t need any further convincing. The Olay Complete Daily Moisturizer has been giving shoppers the protection and results they crave for years. With a rousing endorsement from SMG and five-star reviews courtesy of everyday shoppers, we have no doubts: this daily moisturizer is the one we’ve been searching for.

