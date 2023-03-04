Shoppers Are ‘Dependent’ on This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s $5 Vitamin E Oil for Healing Split Cuticles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ll be honest with you: when it comes to our daily beauty regimen we sometimes forget to take care of our nails. Yes, we know it’s important to give nails the love and care they deserve, which is why we’ve tracked down a cuticle oil that’s made to nourish our nails. And did we mention it’s from a Kim Kardashian-loved brand and available for just $5 on Amazon?

Sally Hansen’s Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil is made with your nails in mind. This restorative serum instantly nourishes cuticles and strengthens nails by softening and conditioning cuticles from the first use. And if your nails are a touch brittle and dry, this serum will work wonders. Sally Hansen’s ointment is made with natural essential oils which moisturize nails with Vitamin E, Apricot Kernel, and Aloe.

Image: Sally Hansen via Amazon

Now, we know all this might sound too good to be true. A nail and cuticle oil that does all that for just $5? Well, see what satisfied shoppers had to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection. “I love this product. It works great,” one shopper wrote, noting they’ve become completely “dependent” on the Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil to keep their nails looking and feeling their best.

“I have had brittle peeling fingernails all my life. I saw this product in the store so I gave it a try. I messaged it into each fingernail, 50 strokes each nail every night. About a month or so I started seeing the difference,” another shopper said. “They were not quite as brittle as they were before which is saying a lot for my sad nails. So I kept on going through the same routine and now I am so happy to have strong, healthy nails. It really works!” We need no further convincing. The Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil is ideal for keeping your nails looking and feeling their best. Order your $5 bottle today!

