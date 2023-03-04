Shoppers Say This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand’s $4 Lip Balm Is the ‘Best of the Best’ for Healing Cracked Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re slowly just starting to come out of those chilly winter months, but we’re still feeling the effects of the cold temperatures. If it feels like your skin needs extra care to ward off dryness during the season, you’re definitely not alone. Fortunately, one of Nicole Kidman’s favorite brands has a miracle lip ointment shoppers are totally obsessing over — and it’s only $4 on Amazon.

Say goodbye to dry, cracked lips! The Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment is here to revitalize and rejuvenate your lips with a formula that’ll leave your lips feeling better over time. You’re going to feel as good as new with this lip balm. This Aquaphor product is a favorite among dermatologists and works wonders. The ointment is clinically proven to relieve dryness and soothe chapped, cracked lips. Plus, you can feel good about what you’re putting on your lips. This balm features only the best ingredients and is free of fragrance and Parabens. It’ll also deliver long-lasting effects, leaving your lips feeling smoother and more moisturized with every use.

Image: Aquaphor via Amazon

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment $3.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, all the wonders this lip ointment can work for just $4 sound amazing. But what do shoppers really think of this Nicole Kidman-approved brand’s product? Well, just read what they had to say for yourself! “I have to use lip moisturizer multiple times a day, every day. I’ve used everything, and know all the main products well. I think this one has the best overall formula, as, not only does it give me a serious, quality moisturizing cover on my extremely dry lips, but it’s making my lips softer over-time,” one shopper wrote in their review, calling this lip balm the “best of the best.”

Another shopper said they “always have dry lips irrespective of weather but in winters it gets worse.” Fortunately, Aquaphor has worked for them, and the shopper even said this balm “has been a savior” for their dry lips. It doesn’t get much better than that! If you’ve been searching for the right lip ointment for your dry lips, look no further. Buy your own tube of Aquaphor’s Lip Repair Ointment and feel the results for yourself.

