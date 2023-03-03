This Can’t-Miss Shopping Event Will Get Your Wardrobe Ready for Spring With New Styles From Birkenstock, Levi’s & More Starting at $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is on the way! With temperatures slowly warming up, the last remnants of winter are finally fading. That means it’s time to get your warm-weather wardrobe in order. If you need some new things, we have the event of the season you’re going to want to shop. Right now, Buckle is having a spring brand event from March 3, until March 26. That means now is the perfect time to snag new shorts, sandals, and tops.

The event isn’t a sale, but it is a chance to score some bonus points if you’re a member of Buckle’s Rewards Program. You can earn bonus points for every dollar you spend from now until March 6. It’s also a chance to shop brands like Birkenstock, Ray-Ban, and Levi’s — which all have new arrivals. And, when you spend $75 or more, you earn a free reusable bag (while supplies last).

Ahead, see our favorite picks that we’re adding to our carts ASAP.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Summer is coming, so gather your favorite shades. If your current selection isn’t exciting you for the upcoming season, Buckle just got these Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses in. The pair has a brown gradient lens that offers 100% UV protection.

Wayfarer Sunglasses $189.00 Buy now

Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather Sandal

Birkenstock

The great feature of Birkenstocks is that they work for any season. You can wear them during warm months and when it’s freezing outside with cute socks. We can’t stop gushing over this gorgeous pair of Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals. The sandals have a rich brown suede body paired with a large gold buckle, giving them a distinct and classic look.

Arizona Oiled Leather Sandal $160.00 Buy now

Levi’s 501 High Rise Short

Levi’s

Shoppers say these Levi’s shorts have an “amazing fit.” One wrote, “if you need a sign to buy these, this is it. You won’t regret it. I have gotten so many compliments on these shorts. They are really lovely.” Related story I Just Spent Over 12 Hours at Disneyland & Can Confirm These Are the Comfiest Shoes to Wear at the Park

501 High Rise Short $59.50 Buy now

BKN Beaded Bracelet

BKN

You can also stock up on bracelets, like this one, during Buckle’s shopping event. The $9 stackable, stretchable bracelet has a gorgeous green and blue hue. Plus, when you buy two, you get one free.

Beaded Bracelet $9.00 Buy now

BKE Crinkle Knit Shirt

BKE

Since it’s not quite warm enough to go outside without a jacket, you’re going to need a warm layer to get you through the day. Make sure you have this oversized, layering shirt.

“Love this shirt. Does run a little large. It’s comfy, and the material is so nice.”

Crinkle Knit Shirt $42.99 Buy now

Rock Revival Glitz Leather Belt

Rock Revival

A statement piece is always needed in your wardrobe. Instead of making it complicated, simplify your outfit of the day and grab a sparkly belt. This one from Rock Revival — it’s as glittery as it gets, without being too over the top for daily coffee runs.

Glitz Leather Belt $74.95 Buy now

Hurry to take advantage of the spring shopping event before it’s too late! You can earn bonus points from now until March 6. And the event ends on March 26.

