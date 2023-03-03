Costco Is Selling a Yankee Candle Minis 6-Pack & It’s Perfect for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know about you, but we’re officially ready for spring. Begone, cold, gray skies. We’re craving sunshine, flowers, and warmth. Of course, there’s no rushing mother nature, but in preparation for the change in seasons, we’ve already started preparing our homes for spring. That means out with the old, and in with the new, even when it comes to candles. We’ve been burning the same old Christmas tree, pumpkin spice, and vanilla peppermint candles for months now, and they’re down to the last nubbins. So when we saw that Costco was selling a 6-pack of mini Yankee Candles in a variety of fresh scents, we knew it was just what was needed to perk things up at home.

CostcoBuys on Instagram spotted the set. It includes six 4.1-oz lidded candles from Yankee Candle, in scents that include Pink Sands, Amber & Sandalwood, Coconut Beach, Bayside Cedar, Macintosh, and Sage & Citrus. It’s being sold for $29.99.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, we found some fun Yankee Candle mini sets on the brand’s website, and they’re specifically curated to make your house smell fabulously of warmer weather. Even better? Both sets are currently on sale. The included candles are smaller than the ones being sold at Costco, but the price makes up for it — right now each set is just $6.

For beach lovers, there’s the Yankee Candle Minis Beach Retreat set in Ocean Air, Sun & Sand, and Pink Sands. It’s a trio of beachy scents that will transport you to summer vacation in the blink of an eye — or the light of a wick.

Courtesy of Yankee Candle.

Yankee Candle Minis Beach Retreat 3-Pack $6.00 Buy now

Then, there’s this sweet trio: Yankee Candle Minis Summer Dreaming trio featuring Iced Berry Lemonade, Beach Escape, and Cliffside Sunrise. Close your eyes, breathe deep, and the winter weather will seem to melt away.

Courtesy of Yankee Candle.

Yankee Candle Minis Summer Dreaming 3-Pack $6.00 Buy now

If you’re as ready for spring as we are, you can’t go wrong with one of these Yankee Candle mini sets to refresh your home. Related story Costco's 7-Layer Cat Castle Will Make Your Furry Friends Feel Like Royalty

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here