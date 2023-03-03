Aldi Is Selling a Cordless Dyson Vacuum Alternative & Fans Can’t Believe the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything Aldi can’t do? They stock low-priced household essentials and staple ingredients for when we’re grocery shopping on a budget, but they also have an aisle loaded with nothing but fun and affordable home and lifestyle products, too. It’s hard to not bring home one or two unexpected items every time we shop at Aldi, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. After all, where else can we find Le Creuset alternatives and affordable coffee bar accessories while also getting fun snacks for the weekend? Now, Aldi is selling a home cleaning product that’s so affordable, fans can’t believe the price. It’s a cordless stick vacuum that’s like a Dyson vacuum alternative, but it’s less than $100.

It’s the Huntington Home Cordless Cyclonic Stick Vacuum, and it’s an Aldi find just in time for spring cleaning season. Considering the fact that a Dyson cordless stick vacuum can cost more than $600, Aldi’s cordless vacuum is a steal at $89.99. If there’s an Aldi near you, you can even find it on Instacart. As for how well it works, a few people on Reddit said that though it’s not as powerful as an actual Dyson (as the price would indicate), it’s still a helpful and functional vacuum.

Since it’s so inexpensive, we think it’s worth a buy. If you live in a multi-story home and already have one bulky vacuum, it could be helpful to have a second one for quick clean-ups without having to haul your usual vacuum up and down the stairs. The fact that it’s cordless makes it perfect for getting rid of last minute messes without having to deal with a tangly cord or plugging anything in.

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, we found a few other affordable cordless stick vacuum cleaners on Amazon, including this nearly 5-star rated version from Black & Decker that’s much less expensive than a Dyson. One thing is for sure, though — once you try using a cordless vacuum for the first time, it will be hard going back.

