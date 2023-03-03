Shoppers Who’ve Tried a Lot of Shampoo for Gray Hair Say This Is the ‘Only One That Works Without Turning Hair Into Cotton Candy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Those with gray hair know that it’s a hassle at times to find the right match of hair care for your unique strands. There are plenty of products on shelves specifically crafted for blonde and brunette hair types, but not as many options for gray and silver strands. But we have good news: Rene Furterer (the brand behind some seriously impressive hair thickening products) has a shopper-loved conditioner that will be your new, favorite addition to your shower routine.

The Rene Furterer Okara Silver Toning Conditioner is a perfect match for those with gray, silver, white, or platinum blonde strands. It works by neutralizing brassy and yellow tones that take away from your hair’s radiance. The conditioner is packed with soy-derived Okara extract, vitamins, and purple toning pigments that stabilize color and leave locks hydrated.

Plus, it’s easy to use. Reach for it after using your favorite shampoo, or the Okara Silver Toning Shampoo. Work a small amount through your hair, section by section. Leave it on for two to three minutes and rinse to reveal your best hair yet.

Rene Furterer Okara Silver Toning Conditioner

Rene Furterer

Shoppers love how gray and white the conditioner leaves their hair. “I’ve tried a lot of purple shampoos and conditioners for gray hair. This is the only one that works without turning hair into cotton candy,” one reviewer wrote.

“It’s a great product,” a shopper wrote. “Grey hair has a mind of its own. This conditioner brings out the white and tames the unruly grey. The scent is appealing, so much so, my wife commented she loved it on. Shipping was prompt and well packaged.”

"After trying several different products for silver hair, this conditioner has improved the condition of my hair. Hair is more manageable and does not feel as coarse and dry. I also use the shampoo. I have received compliments on my hair looking bright and shiny."

