This Can’t-Miss Skincare Sale Includes the Dark Spot Remover That Drew Barrymore Says ‘Won’t Let You Down’

When you’re looking for new skincare products, don’t miss out on all of the celebrity beauty picks we can’t stop raving about. Lucky for us, celebrities aren’t gatekeeping the products they love and use in their own routines. Drew Barrymore has one of the most relatable routines that includes plenty of affordable options. In her latest issue of Drew Magazine issue (reported by InStyle), Barrymore shared that her skincare routine includes the Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex that “won’t let you down.” And right now, the brand has a sale just in time for International Women’s Day. You can save $20 when you $100, with the code IWD2023 at checkout.

Glytone’s Enhance Brightening Complex visibly transforms the skin and reduces the appearance of dark sport and dullness. It works like any other traditional cream — it hydrates and soothes. But the complex’s formula is what makes it an effective addition to your skincare routine. It includes azelaic and glycolic acid, which simultaneously work to brighten and exfoliate the skin. Glycolic acid also helps your other products penetrate and absorb more quickly.

“The unwanted spots are fading,” one shopper wrote. “I saw results the second week after using the product. I will continue using it.”

You can also use the cream on your chest to fade dark spots and other signs of aging look. “I have seen a significant improvement in my chest since using this product,” a reviewer explained.

A final cream user said, “I’m already noticing an overall evening out of skin tone after using this product during my evening skin routine for two weeks. I have brown (sun) and pink (scars) spots. Both seem to be fading. I am pairing with the Enhance Brightening Complex applied directly on discoloration spots, and I alternate with the mild gel cleanser and the exfoliating serum for my am routine.”