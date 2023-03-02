This Brazilian Skincare Brand Has a Line of Under $20 Firming Products That ‘Smell Heavenly’ & ‘Feel Like a Million Bucks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our skin always needs a refresh in the cold months. And if you’re skin is currently looking a bit dull, then there’s an easy and affordable solution to change that instantly. The Brazilian skincare brand Nativa SPA has a line filled with natural, powerful products that’ll rejuvenate your whole body for just under $20. That’s right, it’s time to make some room on your beauty shelf. Nativa Spa has a body lotion, body oil, and hand cream that brings your skin back to life. These products firm, deeply nourish, and even your skin’s texture all thanks to one ingredient: Quinoa. And according to one reviewer, these nutrient-rich products “feel like a million bucks” — yes, they’re just that good.

In a nutshell, your skin will feel unbelievably soft, smooth, and healthier with Native Spa’s Quinoa collection. And the bonus part? You’ll smell heavenly with each application. The firming body oil and creams each carry comforting notes of peony and vanilla. And what’s more lovely than that? So, if you’re looking to show your body some love this winter, try Nativa SPA’s quinoa-infused skincare. Prices start at just $12 for a limited time, and there’s nothing like treating yourself to a good deal. Check out below these Quinoa favorites that will give your body a natural glow.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nativa Spa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

Image: Nativa SPA.

Native SPA’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion is one of the best addition to your skincare routine. It takes care of your dehydrated skin, while also tightening it as well for just $20 now.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion $20 Buy now

Quina Firming Body Oil

Image: Nativa SPA.

Right after you hop out of the shower, we suggest using the Quinoa Firming Body Oil. It makes your body feel luxuriously soft, adds a layer of protection, improves stretch marks, and leaves a beautiful glow.

Quinoa Firming Body Oil $18.40 Buy now

Quinoa Firming Hand Cream

Image: Nativa SPA.

The Quinoa Firming Hand Cream is a must-have for dry hands. It has two times the nutrients of argan and almond oils, making it so soothing for your dry skin. Related story This Can’t-Miss Skincare Sale Includes the Dark Spot Remover That Drew Barrymore Says ‘Won’t Let You Down’

One reviewer even called this a “miracle for my hands.” They added, “Other hand creams give relief in the moment, but don’t cure the problem. I use this hand cream daily, it has kept my hands soft and smooth for the long term. I think they even look younger!”

Quinoa Firming Hand Cream $12 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: