This Calming Cream Has Been an ‘Enormous Relief’ for Shoppers With Eczema & Many Say It Works Fast

Finding even just one product that will actually help soothe and heal your eczema-prone skin can be quite the challenge. It’s so common to try a new product for a few weeks and realize that it either didn’t do anything for your skin or made things even worse. Not to mention, trying new products that fail to deliver can get pretty expensive when you add it all up. But we found a super promising calming cream that has hundreds of shoppers absolutely obsessed with the results. Even better, the before and after photos are truly incredible.

Bescher Beauty, an Australian-made skincare company, creates problem-solving products centered around its hero ingredient: sea cucumber collagen. The brand’s founder, Renee Alyce, lived off the grid on a remote island for some time and needed to find ways to heal and treat her skin, which became damaged, irritated, and inflamed from all the sun exposure. After searching for natural local remedies, she discovered sea cucumber collagen and was amazed at its ability to heal her skin. After trying some on her face, Alyce was thrilled with the results writing, “I literally felt like my skin was reborn, with clear evidence that my skin tone and complexion were looking more healthy and a lot bright.” Naturally, that led her to create Bescher’s line of sea cucumber collagen products.

Whether you’re looking for an age-defying product that helps smooth wrinkles, a dark spot corrector, or an acne treatment, there’s something for everyone. If you’re someone who struggles with eczema, or have someone in your family who does, you’ll want to check out the brand’s shopper-loved Sea Cucumber Collagen Calming Cream.

According to the brand, the treatment cream is made with ingredients such as sea cucumber collagen, which helps heal surface inflammation. Once you apply the cream, it’ll help “enhance skin cell metabolism,” which will then help improve hydration, soothe irritated skin, and protect it from environmental damage.

Bescher’s collection of Sea Cucumber Collagen products has been a hit with many shoppers of various skin ailments. The Calming Cream, in particular, has really won over reviewers dealing with eczema-prone skin. As one shopper wrote, “My husband has had eczema since he was a teenager and his left leg would go through a cycle of healing then weeping. He’d even scratch in his sleep. Thank you so much for helping his painful skin. I’m amazed at the progress in just a month.”

Another wrote, "It's an enormous relief for those who suffer from eczema! I am a nutritionist and have recommended Bescher to my clients with eczema, rosacea and acne."

One shopper in their 30s who started getting “severe eczema” in their 20s was highly impressed with the results they got after using the Calming Cream. “I tried everything from dermatologists and steroid creams to different creams on the market. I must have spent thousands of dollars over the past 10 years, but nothing was helping and my flareups continued to get worse. Then I came across Bescher. I’ve only been using it for about five days, but my skin has almost completely cleared up. Just before starting to use the product, my skin was so bad I couldn’t even apply makeup – it was weeping and bleeding. It has just has totally transformed my face and only within a few days! It’s definitely something to try if you’re struggling with any eczema or dermatitis, it just helps so much with the healing process and I couldn’t recommend it enough.”

Not only is it good for adults, shoppers with kids say it’s also worked wonders for their little ones. As one reviewer wrote, “Love this cream. Worked wonders on my seven-month-old. Within a few days of using it, the eczema was cleared. He hasn’t had any further flare-ups since.”

In addition to the Calming Cream, Bescher’s Sea Cucumber Collagen Collection also includes a regeneration serum, their shopper-loved Sea Cucumber Collagen Anti-Ageing Cream, and their new Blemish Defense Serum, which had a whopping 30,000-person waitlist before it launched. Be sure to check out everything Bescher has to offer today. Who knows? Sea cucumber collagen just might be your new favorite skincare must-have.

