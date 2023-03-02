The Home Edit’s 5-Piece Pantry System Is on Sale at Walmart Right Now, so Start Your Spring Cleaning Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve seen expert home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin tackle messy spaces and polish them into aesthetically pleasing organized masterpieces on their hit Netflix show Get Organized with The Home Edit, and now you can do the same without needing to book their celeb-approved services. The Home Edit Walmart line exists and right now the collection’s Pantry Edit is on sale for 20 percent off, so you can get organized while staying on budget.

The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit is a starter pack of plastic organization tools to help you solve your pantry puzzle. Complete with two large bins, two large bin inserts, and one three-tiered organizer, you can tuck your snacks into new homes and put your canned goods on display so you know exactly what you have at a glance.

These modular pieces can be used alongside other organization bins and tools in The Home Edit Walmart collection, so they’re not only great for beginners but ideal for master organizers as well.

Image: The Home Edit

The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit $20 Buy now

“I love The Home Edit brand, so I was really pleased to see that these are great quality AND an amazing price,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are sturdy, don’t feel cheap, and fit a lot of stuff. I’m buying more to outfit my pantry and cabinet storage!”

Another person noted that this pantry system can be used elsewhere in the home, writing, “This Home Edit 5 Piece Plastic Pantry Edit provides maximum storage with easy viewing … They can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, closet or anywhere you need to organize multiple smaller items. I found the three-tier shelf useful for displaying perfuming. The smaller bin is great for small perfume samples. The large bin was helpful for storing lotions and creams.”

Pick up the Pantry Edit for your kitchen, bathroom, or any other area in your home that needs a bit of help, and get a head start on your spring cleaning and organizing.