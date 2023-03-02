Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Perfect’ $15 Organizer That Stores All of Those Container Lids You Have in Your Cupboards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes diving into your food storage container stash can feel like diving into the deep end of a pool. You just keep paddling and paddling trying to reach the bottom in an effort to locate a specific lid for one of your containers. Stop the search mission and pick up the SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Lid Organizer instead. This thing keeps all your lids right where you need them to make finding the exact one a total breeze.

The SWOMMOLY expandable lid storage can hold up to 40 storage container lids within its seven sections. It can contract to just over 9 inches long or expand over 17 inches long to fit your entire stash, no matter how many lids you’ve hoarded.

Your lids are stored upright for easy grabbing and the organizer even comes with labels so you make sure everyone in the family knows exactly where the lids belong.

Image: SWOMMOLY

SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Container Lid Organizer $15 Buy now

The SWOMMOLY lid organizer has over 7,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing, “After a lifetime of looking for the right lid, digging through lids for containers long gone I finally found the solution. This one product holds all of our lids for countless sizes of bowls and containers with the exception of the very large storage bowls … No need for another…but if so would buy again.”

Another person noted how much better their pantry looks after finding a home for their storage container lids. “Love that this is all adjustable and you can basically make it how you need it to be,” they wrote. “It has made my cabinet so much nicer and more organized. Would recommend!”

Start your spring cleaning early and pick up the SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Container Lid Organizer on Amazon right now while it’s nearly 50 percent off and you’ll never have to waste time searching for matching lids again.