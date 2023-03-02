If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think about the color green, it’s hard not to automatically think spring. One of Martha Stewart’s favorite (and most drooled over) collections is her green McCoy jadeite dishware, which Blake Lively and Kris Jenner were able to get their hands on at Stewart’s 2022 Great American Tag Sale. But you don’t have to be an A-lister to get your hands on gorgeous jade-colored plates and bowls. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman has a set of green jade-colored dishware through her Walmart line, and these dishes and bowls will be the only things you’ll want to eat off of come springtime.

The Pioneer Woman’s Timeless Beauty 3-Piece Dinnerware Set in Jade is a $22 set of beautiful milk glass dishware done in a jade green color. The dishes are inspired by vintage glassware from the 40s, 50s, and 60s and feature a scalloped-edge design reminiscent of garden flowers.

Each set comes with a dinner plate, a dessert plate, and a small bowl perfect for ice cream.

“Very cute dishes, beautiful shade of mint green,” one Walmart reviewer wrote. “They seem to be pretty sturdy. Don’t think the edges will chip easily … I plan to use them as pretty serving dishes.”

Another reviewer added, “This jade dinner set reminds me of my grandmother’s bowls she use to have. They are the same color and have the same heavy feel to them. The plates and bowl all feel like they are well made, and are nice to look at too!”

Add a touch of Martha Stewart to your own collection of dishware with this jade-colored set from The Pioneer Woman. Your spring dinner table has never looked more beautiful!

