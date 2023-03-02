The 4 Best Tula Products for Mature Skin, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have mature skin and haven’t tried Tula yet, you should. The brand’s products are known for their impressive results and, better yet, potent ingredients. Tula includes prebiotics and probiotic extracts in each line of products, which nourish and strengthen the skin — they’re also excellent for targeting signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. There’s plenty of skincare to shop from, but to save time, we rounded up the best Tula products for mature skin, according to shoppers.

When looking for skincare products that work best for mature skin, hydration is key. As skin ages, it loses moisture and elasticity, making your complexion look dull and tired. That means you should select products that contain ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Always look for creams, serums, and washes that include retinol alternatives, vitamin C, and prebiotics and probiotics to target signs of aging. Tula’s offerings provide all the ingredients you need to keep your mature skin looking its best while supporting its overall health.

Ahead, see the best Tula products for mature skin, according to shoppers.

Tula Overnight Repair Treatment

Tula

Tula’s Overnight Repair Treatment helps to improve signs of aging and dull skin. It’s packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin C to enhance the skin’s texture, tone, and clarity. “Some would say this is a powerhouse ‘anti-aging’ treatment. We say there’s nothing ‘anti’ about aging, but this is an excellent option if a more youthful appearance is your goal,” the brand explained.

“It’s a daily face cream for mature women,” one shopper said. “This product feels clean, and my skin is happier each day. I wish I would have had the opportunity to use this back in my 20s.”

“I’ve tried many high-end pharmaceutical-grade products, and I find Tula is exceptional in quality, results, and value,” another said. “I have dry, mature skin that is also sensitive and prone to breakouts if products are not balanced. Since using Tula’s skincare, I’ve received several compliments from strangers and friends on ‘makeup’ which I’ve not changed a bit:) My skin looks clear, smooth, moist, and fresh.” Related story The Home Edit’s 5-Piece Pantry System Is on Sale at Walmart Right Now, so Start Your Spring Cleaning Now

Overnight Repair Treatment $68 Buy now

Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum

Tula

Crafted for day and nighttime use, this lightweight serum keeps wrinkles at bay. The serum contains a blend of botanical retinol alternative, peptides, prebiotics, and probiotic extracts that work together to fade signs of aging. All you have to do is apply a thin layer to clean skin, and your complexion will feel tighter and look more youthful.

Reviewers praise the serum and love the benefits it provides. “Love this serum — almost feels like another moisturizer which is nice in the Winter when my skin is super dry. I like the texture. My skin is sensitive, dry, and can be acne-prone (although less as I get older), and this serum does the trick. Feels like it calms my skin while firming and plumping, and reducing fine lines,” one says.

Deep Wrinkle Serum $84 Buy now

Tula Revive & Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream

Tula

Those with mature skin will benefit from the Revive & Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream. It does everything you need it to — the cream depuffs, diminishes dark circles, and smooths lines. How does it work? Thanks to a potent blend of olive squalane and probiotic extracts, the skin under the eye get a dose of hydration and treatments that make it firmer and smoother.

One dubbed the eye cream “worth it,” before adding, “I waited until the jar was almost finished before leaving a review. This product is LEGIT. I love the results! My under-eye area seems to have fewer lines and looks plumper. Goes on smooth, not greasy. Works great under makeup.”

Eye Cream $52 Buy now

Tula Firming & Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Tula

This moisturizer does more than just hydrate skin. It also firms and restores your complexion’s radiance. The Firming & Hydrating Face Moisturizer is packed with peptides, prebiotics, probiotics, and ceramides.

“Finally…A product that actually works!” a shopper wrote. “I needed to do something about the dryness of my face, and all the wrinkles I am getting. I ordered this product with little hope of success, you see I have tried many moisturizers. It arrived, and I waited to even try it, having little expectations. Then finally, one morning after washing my face, I put it on. Wow!!! It felt good, only took a small amount to do my face and neck, and the lines and wrinkles are starting to fade.”

Face Moisturizer $64 Buy now

