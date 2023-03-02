Amazon Shoppers Say Their Cats Love This $3 Toy ‘More Than Food’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Those who have cats know that simplicity is key when it comes to playtime. The box is always more fun than the toy itself, right? According to cat parents, this incredibly simple $3 cat toy is a total win because it only brings two things to the table: cardboard and super-bouncy spring steel wire.

Cat Dancer is a wire-wanded toy that has five pieces of rolled cardboard at the end. The more your cat plays with the toy, the more frayed and irresistible the cardboard becomes — irresistible to the point where cat parents actually have to hide the toy because their cat becomes so obsessed.

“My husband and I seriously can’t believe how much our cats love this thing,” one of the over 26,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “My lovebug, Nina, carries it around, following me, begging for me to play with her. She also takes it and hides it under the rug so her step-sister won’t find it. Wish I would have known about this years ago!!! I could have saved a boatload. I found it by accident.”

Another reviewer added, “This simple and easy cat toy seemed so underwhelming once when I received it. But boy was I in for a surprise. My cat absolutely loves this toy. She can spend all day chasing this thing. I literally had to hide it, because she would climb on top of whatever surface it was on, just to get it to it … It may seem like a piece of wire with some cardboard on the tip. But to my sweet curious cat, it’s her favorite toy.”

And one cat parent said that their cat loves this toy more than food. “We spoil our cats. We have had laser toys, springs, balls, tunnels, tents, cat nip toys… you name it, we’ve probably bought it for our cats at some point. This toy has been their absolute favorite though … She’s a food lover, and I never thought I would say this, but she loves this toy more than food. Best cat toy I have ever bought for my kitties.”

Save your money and give your cat the best time of her life with the Cat Dancer cat toy.

