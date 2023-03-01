This $10 Liquid Lipstick Stays on My Lips Until the Next Day Thanks to Its Ultra-Longwear Formula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Throughout the years, I’ve remained committed to lipsticks over any other lip product as they offer a versatile range of colors that are pigmented enough to show on my lips. But with any makeup journey, it’s hard to find a product that checks off everything on this list. For me, I could never find a lipstick that stayed on throughout the day until I tried Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl Ink.

Seriously, this liquid lipstick never came off my lips ever. It didn’t matter what I was eating or drinking, the product stuck to my lips like glue. I only had to apply it once a day and it never faded. But if I wanted a more lustrous shine, I would apply twice. The best part is, it’s super affordable for what it did. It was simply unbelievable how well it stayed on for a $10 lipstick. Plus, my go-to deep red shade adds a nice pop of color that receives so many compliments. But there are 20 captivating colors you can choose from to create any look.

The Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipstick leaves a glossy shine that’s perfect for your pout. It stays on comfortably for up to 16 hours, and reviewers agree it’s the longest-lasting lipstick they’ve ever tried.

“Other long-lasting lipsticks usually tend to fade, so you still have color on your lips but it’s not like when you first put it on. Not this one,” said a reviewer. “I totally recommend it! It’s really long-lasting, the colors are beautiful and, very important thing, it’s not heavy on the lips.”

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipstick

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor $9.99 Buy now

While another reviewer added it lasted on her lips until she was ready for bed. “Listen….. This stuff STAYS. If you need a long-lasting color for your lips, just trust me and get this. I’ve bought a shade in every color now and it was so worth it.”

After my experience, I totally understand why the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor is an award winner. It was among the seven beauty products that received Allure’s Breakthrough Awards in 2022

So if you’re looking for ultra-longwear lipstick, this Maybelline product is the perfect match. And right now, you can get it for 23 percent off making it only $10. Hurry, though, because I’m not the only one who swears by this smudge-proof formula. Several shades are already selling out, so don’t miss trying them out!

