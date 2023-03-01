The Sensitive Skin-Friendly Retinol Cream That Nicole Kidman ‘Uses Every Day’ Is Surprisingly Affordable & On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

By now everyone has heard of retinol’s impressive benefits for the skin. After all, any ingredient that staves off lines, wrinkles, and acne is a winner in our books. But too often, retinol products irritate the complexion if the skin isn’t used to it. That’s not the case with this under $23 moisturizer from Amazon. It’s so gentle that Nicole Kidman uses it every day.

Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer goes above just hydrating the skin, it also fights signs of aging. That means if you have pesky fine lines, wrinkles, or crows’ feet, this cream is for you. The Rapid Wrinkle Repair works because it’s packed with retinol, one of skincare’s most potent and versatile ingredients that treat a laundry list of skin concerns (like redness and aging). Retinol also helps to keep acne under control and new blemishes from forming.

The moisturizer yields visible results without using harmful additives to the formula — it’s crafted without parabens, mineral oil, and dyes. Plus, dermatologists give their stamp of approval.

The cream is suitable for all skin types, but it’s best to start using it once a week if you’re new to retinol. Start by applying it once a week to see how your seeking reacts, then create a more consistent routine after. Most reviewers report that the moisturizer doesn’t irritate their skin.

“This is a real skin treatment,” one shopper said. “I have used Neutrogena for years. Usually, because it was gentle to my fair and sensitive, dry skin. I read about this product and decided to try it. It has retinol in it and is not the mild product you might expect. I am careful because I can feel the slight sting of the retinol when I use it. I have used it for a month or so and like how my skin is looking. But I am not using it every day yet. I don’t use and go into daylight and use a mild heavy moisturizer intermittently. It’s a great product because it does something!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “[it] keeps acne to a minimum, and reduces smile and forehead lines.” They also added, “this product is probably the best I used for my face. I started out slowly using it once every other day for a week, then built up to twice daily with no issues. I ain’t old, but neither am I that young anymore, so started noticing smile and forehead lines and wanted to at least reduce them. Been using this at full dosage for about two or three weeks. My skin looks good now, with hardly any acne at all. Whatever pimples I get, don’t hang around! The lines seem less noticeable, which is cool. My face hasn’t been this smooth in a long time.

“I’m approaching 30 and noticing some changes in my laugh lines and fine lines around my mouth,” a final customer said.

