Costco’s 7-Layer Cat Castle Will Make Your Furry Friends Feel Like Royalty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t have a lot of complaints about Costco. It has delicious baked goods, great deals on furniture, and our favorite ingredients in bulk sizes, all with a food court and delicious pizza to boot. But there have been a few times that we found ourselves staring at super cute dog toys or luxurious dog beds and found ourselves thinking, “what about the cats?!” Well, the cats are about to get their Costco fix too. That’s because Costco is selling a 7-story cat castle that’s basically a feline Versailles, and your cat will feel like true royalty when you upgrade their current digs to this luxurious tower complex.

If you have a feline or two who love to climb and lounge, then they’re sure to love this cat tree from the appropriately-named brand Catry. It has seven layers of beds, platforms, huts, hammocks, and toys for your cat to enjoy. It’s large enough for multiple cats to use without being each other’s way, and if you have kids or a dog, it will also give your cat a safe refuge when they are feeling overwhelmed and just need some time up and away from it all. We have a feeling this one would be Jackson Galaxy-approved.

The Catry Cat Tree was spotted for $117.99 at one Costco store, though prices may vary depending on your location. If you don’t have a Costco membership card yet (what are you waiting for?), then you can find a similar cat tree from Catry on Amazon. It’s the Babylon Cat Tree, inspired by the hanging gardens of Babylon. How whimsical! How luxurious!

Courtesy of Catry.

Catry Babylon Cat Tree $169.00 Buy now

This large cat tree has multiple levels, with platforms, beds, a hammock, and a little hut for your furry friends to snuggle up and hide out in. And with 4.5 out of 5 stars from 155 ratings, you know the quality is good.

The next time you head to Costco, keep an eye out for this Catry Cat Mansion. Your cat will finally have something to look forward to when you come back from your shopping trip.

