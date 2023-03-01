You Can Snag a Belgian Waffle Maker From One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Brands for Almost 50% Off Today at Sur la Table

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cooking advice and kitchen product recommendations, we trust Ina Garten implicitly. Not only is the Barefoot Contessa a professional chef and cookbook author with decades of experience in the kitchen, she has a deep understanding of how different types of cookware perform and what qualities to look for when selecting new pots and pans. So, when we found out Garten loves All-Clad cookware, it became one of our go-to brands. And when we find sales on All-Clad products? We get super excited — especially when it’s an All-Clad waffle maker at almost half price at Sur La Table.

Yum, fresh, delicious waffles! Do you remember that amazing overnight Belgian waffle recipe Garten shared in March 2020? She and her hunky hubby were enjoying it as breakfast for dinner back then, but it also makes perfect sense for hurried weekday mornings or sleep-in Sunday brunches.

And now it’s easy and affordable to enjoy delicious, golden waffles prepared just the way you like them with the All-Clad 4-Square Belgian Waffle Iron at just $170, 43% off its usual $300 price tag. Pairing All-Clad’s signature durability with a host of user-friendly features, this waffle iron ensures that you’re never far from a delicious breakfast or quick, tasty treat. The polished stainless steel exterior cleans up easily — and complements any decor — and the removable drip tray helps keep countertops clean. Six different shade browning settings make it easy to cook waffles just the way you like them, whether that’s soft and cakey or crisp and golden. An LED indicator indicates when the iron is hot and when waffles are ready to eat; an audible chime sounds when waffles have finished cooking as well.

Garten told Williams Sonoma that she’s a huge fan of All-Clad cookware: “I can’t think of anything that’s not great paired with All-Clad. It’s just great equipment,” Garten said. “It cooks evenly. It keeps the heat. It’s easy to clean. I mean, I’ve had my All-Clad cookware, most of it for 40 years, and you would not know that it’s not brand-new.”

“Splurge on this, you won’t regret it!” encourages one happy waffle aficionado of the All-Clad Waffle Iron. “This is the ‘Cadillac; of waffle makers! It works perfectly, the adjustable heat allows you to make each waffle according to the receiver’s desire.”