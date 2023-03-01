This $10 Dog Puzzle Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon & Is Over 60% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All dog moms and dads know that their pups need physical exercise. The zoomies are important for dogs to get out their excess energy and work out their muscles — and they are hilarious to watch, except when they get a little too crazy. While zoomies may be a sign your dog needs some physical activity, they might also be a sign your pup needs more mental stimulation. As pet puzzle toy developer and designer Nina Ottosson says, a dog has four legs and one head, and all five need exercise. That’s why Ottosson has been creating puzzle toys for dogs for more than 25 years. And one of her incredibly popular interactive dog treat puzzle toys is 60% off right now.

The Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Puzzle (Level 2) dog game will keep your dog entertained for hours as they use their natural hunting skills to seek out the hidden treats. This treat puzzle comes with three easy-to-fill compartments to hide your dog’s favorite treats and snacks in. Compartments with flippable lids open up to reveal the first compartment and also slide to reveal a hidden second compartment underneath. White, hollow brick-style bones hide the third compartment and can be easily lifted out to place yummy treats. Made from tough removable plastic parts and food safe materials that are BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free. Hand Wash with soap and water to clean.

This puzzle is ideal for pups who have already mastered Level 1 of the Nina Ottosson puzzle line and are ready to take it up a notch. What is the difference, you might wonder? Level 1 “Beginner” puzzles are a great way to introduce your pup to problem solving and puzzle games with one-step actions, while Level 2 “Intermediate” has added obstacles that require your dog to combine actions to reach their reward. “Advanced” Level 3 puzzles challenge your dog to learn sequential steps to find their treat using more complex mechanisms. Finally, the line culminates with Level 4 “Expert” puzzles require your dog to complete a series of steps in the correct order for them to earn their treat.

Dogs love to explore and problem solve in their own way and challenging and rewarding activities like treat puzzles will engage your dog’s mind, senses, and natural instincts. Some dogs will use their paws, and some use their nose, and some use both! By putting your dog to work on a puzzle, you are focusing their attention and energy effectively, ultimately reducing boredom, anxiety, and destructive behaviors. Nina Ottosson puzzles also can help build your relationship with a newly adopted dog and help shy dogs come out of their shell. You can also use these puzzles to train and practice basic commands like “sit” and “stay” with your pup.

“These puzzles make you feel so proud when your dog solves them,” raves one happy customer. “Even though now my dog’s a pro at this puzzle, he doesn’t get tired of it. He’s constantly asking me to have food put into this puzzle so he can solve it. Great for smart puppers!”

If you need an interactive activity for your dog, try this intermedia level dog treat puzzle toy by Nina Ottosson from Outward Hound. Your dog will be excited to try something challenging — and very satisfied with the treats he finds!