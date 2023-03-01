If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At age 81, no one can disagree that Martha Stewart looks so good. She has a trusted beauty regimen that keeps her skin looking radiant. And the best part is, the secret to her dewy glow is as low as $8. That’s right, Stewart swears by L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion in her makeup bag, per the Martha Stewart lifestyle site. This super affordable product leaves a sun-kissed look, and trust us we all need that for our dull skin this winter. Right now, this glow-enhancing lotion with over 17,000 positive reviews is up to 50 percent off on Amazon. And don’t wait to try it out — a few of its luminous shades are already selling out, so hurry!

Stewart has a ton of favorite products that she loves in her makeup routine. But a celebrity-approved product at this price like this one is a rare find. The True Match Lumi Glotion not only adds a natural tint to your skin, but also leaves it instantly hydrated. The everyday formula is infused with Glycerin and Shea Butter, which will illuminate your appearance all day long.

According to the celeb’s makeup artist Daisy Toye, this L’Oreal product also makes the perfect, smooth canvas for makeup application too. In a nutshell, it acts as a tinted moisturizer, primer, and highlighter all in one. Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t love a skin tint like that in their stash?

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Image: L’Oreal Paris.

Some reviewers compared it to a Charlotte Tilbury bestseller, Hollywood Flawless Filter, that’s nearly $40 more. “This is so similar to the Hollywood flawless filter by Charlotte Tilbury. It’s so glowy, not glittery, and blends in perfectly,” said a reviewer on Amazon.

Another reviewer also agreed that this cheaper alternative makes your skin look just as beautiful. They added, “I wear this under a bb cream or even wear it by itself because it evens out my skin tone! I love it and have even ordered another because I use it so often. It makes your skin look so healthy and naturally glowy.”

So, take advice from Martha Stewart who knows the best product for a stunning glow. Again, L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is on major sale on Amazon, but you can also snag it on Ulta and Walmart.

