Zappos’ Winter Blowout Sale Has Jaw-Dropping Discounts on Jackets From Columbia, Michael Kors, Levi’s & More

Even though the weather is warming up, it’s still pretty chilly in most areas. If you haven’t purchased a coat this winter, but need one, now is the time to shop. Because it’s the end of the season, that means there are plenty of discounts on parkas, vests, and jackets. Right now, Zappos has a winter blowout sale that has jaw-dropping deals on jackets from Columbia, Michael Kors, Levi’s, and more.

Zappos’ winter blowout is packed with cold-winter gear that will get you through the rest of the season. Even if you don’t need anything, it’s always good to have for next year, too. There are hundreds of picks to bose, but we rounded up the ones we’re adding to our cart ASAP. Make sure to snag this vest from Columbia that keeps you warm, sans all the fluff. You can even score a Helly Hansen coat for under $240.

Columbia Heavenly Long Vest — $64.80, originally

Columbia

If you need a warm jacket but hate feeling restricted, you have to snag this one. It’s technically a vest but keeps you warm like a traditional coat. The vest layers well with sweaters and your favorite cozy tops.

One shopper who loves the vest said, “the medium worked great for me 5’9”, 160lbs, athletic build. Some reviewers did not like the “tail” in the back. I love it — it keeps my tail warm when riding my bike or just running around. The Thermal Reflective OMNI-HEAT lining kept me warm but not hot. Pretty color also!”

Levi's Quilted Shacket $48.00, originally $120.00

Levi’s

This Levi’s shacket is the ultimate cool girl accessory. It’s made from polyester and nylon with a front zipper closure that’s detailed with two front pockets.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Diamond Quilt with Hood Jacket — $78.00, originally $195.00

MICHAEL Michael Kors

A good designer jacket doesn't need to cost a fortune. This one from MICHAEL by Michael Kors is just $78 (it typically retails for $195). has an attached hood with a drawstring that keeps you warm against all winter elements.

“True to size. Very comfortable and lightweight,” one reviewer said. “I was looking for something packable. It is a bit poufy for that, but I think it will work.”

Helly Hansen Motionsista Lifaloft Jacket — $232.50, originally $375.00

Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen jackets come with heftier price tags, but luckily at Zappos, you can add one for an incredible price. Ringing in at just $232, you don’t want to miss it. But hurry, it’s selling fast!

A final reviewer wrote, “size up if you want a nice winter sweater under. Great length, covers the bum, has an easy zip, and an overall great jacket. I usually wear ten in pants, tops L or 12 (like loose). I ordered a XL…fits perfect…the arms have an adjustment on the wrist to tighten, and it is good quality. Helly Hansen is a great product.”

