Target’s TikTok-Viral $10 Throw Blankets Now Come in Easter Prints & We’re Buying All Four

March is nearly here, which means it will be Easter before we know it. If you need to get your house ready for the holiday, Target makes things easy with its Easter decor. And if you want decor that transitions for the spring season, throw blankets are an excellent way to do so. Right now, you can get the cutest Easter throw blankets for your home for only $10.

Target’s $10 section of blankets is filled with cozy selections that you’re going to want one of. Each throw has soft, fuzzy fabric that everyone will want to cuddle up to. The blankets don’t pile and are easy to wash without looking worn down and dingy. You can shop for Easter decorations and blankets at only $4 at Target.

Ahead, see the four we’re adding to our carts.

Spritz Bunny Easter Throw Blanket

Spritz

This throw blanket from Spritz has the softest textures and colors on it. It includes a just-in-time for spring minty green hue decorated with tiny bunnies throughout.

“Super soft” one shopper said. “I will have out all Spring, it goes well with my other decor. I also ordered the chick pillow from Target and they go together perfectly!”

Easter Throw Blanket $10.00 Buy now

Spritz Hoppy Easter Throw Blanket

Spritz

These bright colors will have you anticipating spring in a heartbeat. The blanket has a cream base, but incorporates fun colors that say "Happy Easter." Oh, and don't forget about the hopping bunnies.

One reviewer said “love how soft n cozy this blanket is! Bought it for the couch, but my little one stole it and won’t put it down!”

Hoppy Easter Throw Blanket $10.00 Buy now

Spritz Floral Easter Throw Blanket

Spritz

Spruce up your space with bold florals this spring. This Easter throw blanket gets any room ready for the upcoming warmer weather and holiday. It’s perfect for any room, including a kids’ room or nursery.

“Best Affordable Blankets EVER,” another exclaimed. “These are the best, most affordable blankets I have ever bought! I buy them whenever they come out with the new ones multiple times a year. I have them all over my house, I’ve had some for a couple of years, and they still hold up fantastic.”

Floral Easter Throw Blanket $10.00 Buy now

Spritz Bunny with Carrot Easter Throw Blanket

Spritz

Nothing gives Easter vibes more than bunnies and carrots. Luckily, this blanket gives both and is still under $10.

“It is super soft and perfect for Easter/springtime. Washed it once I got it, and it is still soooo soft. Can’t wait to use it!” a shopper said.

Bunny with Carrot Easter Throw Blanket $10.00 Buy now

