I Just Spent Over 12 Hours at Disneyland & Can Confirm These Are the Comfiest Shoes to Wear at the Park

With all the new exciting things happening with Disney100 this year, I just had to spend a day at the Happiest Place on Earth. Before I get into it, let me start by saying, I’m one of those adults who love going to Disneyland. As a Southern California native, I’ve been going since I was a baby and that love for the parks is still very much present today. While I don’t make it out there as much as I used to, I still make try to go at least once a month if I can. So I definitely know how it feels to reach the end of a 16+ hour day and have your feet feel completely done. We’re talking done to the point that you’d rather sleep on a bench at Downtown Disney for the night than have to walk all the way back to the car.

To be completely honest, I was never really one to care about wearing proper footwear since I used to go pretty regularly. There was even a time in my life where I would walk back and forth between Disneyland and DCA wearing flip-flops, no matter how much my feet hurt at the end of the day. But for my most recent trip, I wanted to buy a pair of sneakers that not only looked cute, but would keep my feet comfy and happy all day long.

After doing some research and going back and forth on a few brands, I found “The One” and couldn’t be happier. So if you’re looking for the best shoes to wear to Disneyland, I’ve got some of the best options for you below.

On Cloudnova Sneaker

IMAGE: On

On

The On Cloudnova Sneaker kept my feet from completely dying on me at the end of a 12+ hour day at Disney. It’s described as a “runner-tech comfort meets street-ready attitude sneaker” that features “performance cushioning technologies.” From the moment I tried them on, I was in love. They fit so comfortable, they really had a “cloud”-like feel, and your toes have a lot of space to move around. I bought these a few days before my trip and didn’t even need to break them in. They were super comfy from the get-go.

During my Disneyland trip, I stood and walked around A LOT. It was a super busy day so lines were insane. The newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway broke down, so we waited an hour standing around in holding room while they got that fixed. Plus, we really wanted to make the most out of our day by checking out all the new stuff for Disney100, so we spent a majority of the day walking all around the park and Downtown Disney. We were there from about noon to midnight, and usually I’d be dying at the end of the night. But with these, I was perfectly fine. Zero complaints.

I’m not a huge sneaker person and tend to opt for boots in the colder months and sandals in the spring/summer. But ever since I got these, they’ve become my go-to every time I leave the house. I just love the look and the arch support is fantastic. Plus, my feet has gotten so used to them, I can’t even wear my Air Force 1s without them hurting the next day.

As one Nordstrom reviewer wrote, the shoes are “very, very…like VERY” comfortable. “So stylish at the same time, tight enough for my feet but wide where the toes are. They’re perfect!”

There are several colors to choose from, but if you ask me, you can’t go wrong with a fresh white sneaker. On my last trip to Disneyland, I saw a good amount of people wearing various On styles. So they’re definitely a good option in general.

On Cloudnova Sneaker $160 Buy now

While the On Cloudnova is my personal recommendation, I’m all about options. So I searched all over the internet to find the shoes Disney goers highly recommend. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly options or you don’t mind investing a little more, there’s something for everyone. Check out some of the best shoes for Disneyland below.

Lululemon Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe

IMAGE: lululemon

lululemon

Although Lululemon has a few sneaker options to choose from, fans of the brand can’t get enough of the Blissfeel Running Shoe. These award-winning sneakers were designed to be flexible, supportive, and of course, super comfortable. There are currently four colors to choose from including pink peony above and black/rose gold, which is selling out fast.

As one shopper wrote, these are the “best cardio shoes” they’ve ever owned. They wrote, “First thing I noticed when I tried them on is how cushiony they are! Also, the heel clip/wide base noticeably help with stability. I’m not really a runner, but go for several-mile walks every day. I even wore these to Disney for a week to truly test them out! No blisters and didn’t need to break them in at all.”

Right now, you can snag them on sale for less than $100.

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe $99 Buy now

Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes

IMAGE: Akk on Amazon

Akk

If you’re looking for something that won’t necessarily break the bank, look no further than these shoes from Amazon. They’re less than $50 and have over 18,000 five-star reviews. They were designed to be lightweight, feature a memory foam insole for your total comfort, and come in a ton of different colors. You’re sure to find one that fits your sense of style. Plus, they’re slip-on, which make them extra convenient.

One Amazon shopper said they were absolutely perfect. They wrote, “I had these delivered on a Wednesday and wore them to Disneyland on Saturday, so no real time to break in. But they were perfect. After 14 hours at Disney, they were just as comfortable as when I first put them on. I had no foot pain and felt well-supported all day. Now I wear them to my job at an elementary school and they’re just as wonderful. Already ordered a second pair!”

Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes $37 Buy now

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

IMAGE: New Balance

New Balance

You can’t go wrong with a pair of New Balance sneakers, especially when they’re an Amazon best-seller with over 42,900 five-star reviews. The shoes feature the brand’s signature Memory Sole Comfort Insert that offers a “plush feel with every step.” They’re cute, lightweight, and come in several color options.

A number of Amazon shoppers wore these during their Disneyland trip and many raved over how super comfortable they were. As one wrote, “Bought these right before a trip to Disneyland because I knew we’d be walking all day. Didn’t even break them in, but didn’t have to! AMAZING SHOES, I love them!! So comfortable! Walked over 20,000 steps for four days straight! No sore back, no sore feet or legs! 100% WOULD BUY AGAIN!” Another shopper called these “Disneyland-worthy.”

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker $36 Buy now

Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners

IMAGE: Allbirds

Allbirds

With warmer weather right around the corner, a pair of light, breathable shoes will make your Disneyland trip much more comfortable. These sustainable sneakers from Allbirds come in a ton of colors and have a stylish look that’s so versatile, you can wear these with pretty much anything. These really have that perfect blend of comfort and style, says shoppers.

One shopper even called these the perfect Disneyland shoes. They wrote, “Bought these because I needed some comfortable walking shoes for a trip to Disneyland and I’d heard good things about this brand. They totally live up to the hype!! After two full days of walking around the park (almost 10 miles each day) my feet didn’t hurt AT ALL. I’ll definitely be buying more colors!”

Allbirds Tree Runners for Women $105 Buy now

Cariuma OCA Low

IMAGE: Cariuma

So many celebs including Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, and Robert Downey Jr. are fans of sustainable shoe brand, Cariuma. The OCA Low is simple yet stylish, come in a ton of solid color options, and were designed to be super comfortable for all-day wear. In addition to that, the brand plants two trees for every pair of shoes purchased.

The shoes have over 6,000 reviews with a majority of them having a perfect five-star rating. As one shopper said, these were the most comfortable shoes they’ve ever worn. They wrote, “Wow couldn’t believe how comfortable these shoes are. They are true to size and fit your foot perfectly. Always have worn Converse and Sketchers previously, but Cariuma are my new favorite shoe. They easily beat the others for comfort.”

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers $79 Buy now

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe

IMAGE: Hoka

Hoka

No list of comfy shoes is complete without a pair of Hoka sneakers. The Bondi 8 is described as a “hard-working running shoe” that features a soft, lightweight foam for ultimate comfort. There are eight colors to choose from, including a lot of fun, bright options that are perfect for a spring or summer day at the Disneyland Resort.

One frequent Disneyland goer couldn’t recommend these enough. As they wrote, “I am a long-time Disneyland Annual Passholder and I spend a lot of time in the parks walking and standing. These shoes leave my feet far less pained at the end of a day of walking 10-15 miles. I am plus-sized, so comfortable shoes make a BIG difference. Keeping up with my mom (on her scooter) and my teens is easier in these shoes.”

Hoka Bondi 8 $165 Buy now

