Here’s How to Score $250 Worth of Shopper-Loved Skincare From TULA, Peter Thomas Roth & More for Just $50

It’s nearly spring which means it’s time to clear out your skincare cabinet. Now is the best time to toss expired items and formulas that aren’t a match for your skin. Luckily, Dermstore has an incredible deal that will replenish your beauty drawers while giving you fresh and dewy skin for the new season. Right now, you can score $250 worth of shopper-loved skincare from TULA, Peter Thomas Roth, and more for only $50. Meet the Best of Dermstore: The Mask Edit — a kit with tons of face mask options. There is no catch, but you will have to hurry since there are limited quantities.

The Best of Dermstore: The Mask Edit is a kit that includes ten pieces (with eight masks, one double-sided mask spatula, and a plush spa headband) that tackle skin concerns like dullness, aging, and acne. For dry skin, reach for the Verso Deep Hydration Mask. Have congested pores? That’s where the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask comes to help. Keep reading to learn what shoppers love about the kit.

Best of Dermstore: The Mask Edit — $244 Value

The Mask Edit $50.00 Buy now

Shoppers confirm that the Dermstore kit is worth every penny and has offerings that you will love. The edit has a “great variety,” according to one shopper. “Love all the masks offered, each with a slightly different use. My Favorite is the 111 Sheet mask!”

“I live for their best of kits, and this one didn’t disappoint,” another wrote. “Amazing value, amazing products.”

A final reviewer confirmed that the Mask Ediit is worth every penny! “Amazing value for the price. Great masks and a great amount for the price,” they wrote.

Hurry and get yours before it's too late. With a kit this packed with skincare goodness for only $50, you don't want to miss out.

