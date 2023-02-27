This $10 Face Oil From Amazon Healed My Dry Skin Better Than Any of the $200+ Creams I’ve Tried

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I always feel like I’m at war with my dry skin, but during the winter months, the battle seems a lot more grueling. I have a hard time wearing any foundation or concealer without it looking cracked and my cheeks and forehead get so dry that they even get a little flaky by the end of the day. I do a lot of things to try to combat the winter dryness like sleeping with a cool-mist humidifier, drinking plenty of water and I’ve even tried $200+ moisturizers to no avail. I had all but given up on finding a solution when I came across a face oil on Amazon for $10 with thousands of rave reviews so I decided to try it out.

After I washed my face at night, I grabbed my new bottle of Palmer’s Moisturizing Skin Oil for Face and applied a thin layer. I worked it into my skin with my jade roller and went to bed. When I woke up, the flaky skin on my face had disappeared. Color me impressed.

Palmer’s Moisturizing Skin Oil for Face isn’t just a miracle worker for dryness. It also contains retinol which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

This oil usually goes for $18.99 on Amazon, but you can get a bottle right now for just $10.97 — a savings of almost 50%!

And don’t worry, I’m not the only one who has had success with this cheap, yet effective oil. In fact, it has over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “My skin is plump and hydrated! I’m literally obsessed with this stuff and hope it stays in stock!”

The oil does have a rosehip fragrance and while the scent isn’t too overpowering, you may want to be careful if you have sensitive skin.

We don’t know how long this oil will be on sale so we recommend stocking up while the price is low!