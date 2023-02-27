Hilary Duff’s Busy Mom Makeup Routine Includes This ‘Intense’ Thickening Mascara That Delivers Lush Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to ditch your other mascaras. This year, we’re all about products that go above and beyond just their regular function. Of course, we always need a mascara that adds volume. But what about one that actually thickens your lashes in real time? A few years ago, Hilary Duff revealed on Vogue’s Beauty Secret that she’s obsessed with Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara, for good reason. This isn’t just your average mascara. The two-in-one product is infused with castor oil to promote a natural, thicker appearance. Not to mention, the mascara leaves a glossy shine in black that makes your eyes look radiant.

As a mother of three, the actress credits the Grande Cosmetics product as a must-have in her ‘busy mom routine’. Although she uses the brand’s famous lash serum, Duff is more inclined to use GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara on a daily basis. She adds, “I never remember to do the serum, but this mascara has the serum in it. So it’s like a two-in-one. It’s working for you during the day.”

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Black Intense Thickening Mascara

If you ask us, we want lush lashes just like Duff’s too. The actress prefers an awake look to give her eyes a brighter appearance. So, she recommends putting a gracious amount more on the center of your lashes to achieve that. And let’s just say, her eyelashes looked so stunning that we were convinced to try it after the first swipe.

Shoppers also love how the GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara lifts, lengthens, and gives a full look to your eyelashes.

“I am absolutely head over heels for this mascara. [It does so] many wonders to my lashes while wearing it which rarely is seen in a mascara,” said a reviewer. “It builds volume and is non-irritating for my sensitive eyes! I absolutely have gone through about three of these!” Related story So Many Celebs From J.Lo to Gwyneth Paltrow Love SkinCeuticals’ Skincare — These Are 4 Products That Are Worth the Splurge

Another reviewer claims that she now uses this beauty product all the time. “Love the intensity and conditioning this mascara gives. It’s my go-to for everyday wear. People ask all the time if my lashes are natural, and with this, I can say ‘yes’ every time.”

So, say goodbye to boring lashes right now. This celeb-approved mascara from Grande Cosmetics works on giving you thicker eyelashes while you wear it. That’s a winner in our makeup bag!

