My Lips Wouldn’t Stop Peeling Until I Used ILIA’s Unbelievably Hydrating Balm That Sells Out All The Time

Every winter, we noticed how dry our skin can get once we step outside. In my case, it was chapped lips. From the cold air to not drinking enough water, it was no surprise that my lips were left so flakey. But for the first time, my lips continued to peel no matter how many times I applied Burt’s Bees chapstick or picked at it. I realized I needed a product that was packed with moisture-rich ingredients and could remove the dead skin. So, I tried ILIA’s Lip Wrap Reviving Balm, and now I’m obsessed.

This ultra-hydrating lip balm was truly game-changing. After applying it before bed, my chapped lips were instantly fixed the next day. I woke up with soft and smooth lips as I wished. And the best part is, it only cost me $24 to stop my lips from peeling ever again.

In my opinion, the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm is worth purchasing over and over again. It’s the key to keeping your lips moisturized. Even after the initial swipe, this treatment will still hydrate your lips afterward. It’s infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Salicornia (Sea Succulent) that replenishes moisture, while also leaving a more plump and glossy look. Not to mention, its ceramic applicator left a cooling effect that felt so refreshing.

ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

Lip Wrap Reviving Balm $24

And I’m not the only one who thinks this ILIA product is an incredible lip treatment. This award-winning formula is a must-have for so many shoppers.

“I love this product! I’ve had chronic chapped lips for years and this and the lip wrap have relieved this,” said a reviewer.

Whereas another reviewer who was gifted the product said it was the best lip balm ever. They added, “My lips went from dry and flaky to smooth and ultra moisturized from the first application. It’s a thicker balm that glides on effortlessly, does not feel sticky at all and leaves your lips looking smoother with a soft, glossy shine.”

It’s so popular that the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm is sold out on ILIA’s site. Luckily, it’s still available at Sephora, Amazon, and Nordstrom for you to add to your cart. But if you want to lips to look their absolute best, then try out the Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment too.

Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment



Revive your lips with the Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment. It’s a like a facial for your mouth as it exfoliates and hydrates the skin.