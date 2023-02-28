So Many Celebs From J.Lo to Gwyneth Paltrow Love SkinCeuticals’ Skincare — These Are 4 Products That Are Worth the Splurge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to building a fail-proof skincare routine, having a mix of affordable and luxurious skincare is a must. Although we love products with price tags that are too good to be true, we also can’t help but stock up on ones that are pricey, occasionally. If you’re in the mood to splurge, then head to SkinCeuticals. The brand has some of the best formulas that eliminate lines, wrinkles, dullness, and acne. And celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow trust the skincare to deliver glowy, red carpet-worthy skin.

SkinCeuticals is known for its effective formulas that produce visible results that shoppers and celebrities alike can’t stop raving about. Each product contains active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that reduce wrinkles and eliminate dullness. Not sure what to shop for? You can’t go wrong with the best-selling C E Ferulic Serum, which gives you youthful skin in just one week. And if you need a new moisturizer that hydrates parched complexions and reduces signs of aging, make sure to fill your cart with the Triple Lipid Restore.

Ahead, see all of our picks that are worth the splurge from SkinCeuticals.

This serum is packed with ingredients that restore aging skin. The formula includes 15 percent pure vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, which all work together to protect the skin against environmental stressors and reverse signs of aging.

“Within a week, I could notice visibly brighter skin,” one shopper explained. “My skin has continued to improve so much that even my husband complimented it and said he could notice the difference. (Which is rare! Haha) if you’re considering, order it! It’s an amazing product!”

SkinCeuticals' Triple Lipid Restore is a rich cream that smooths signs of aging. It also promises to strengthen the skin's barrier and deeply hydrate. And thanks to the moisturizer's formula, it actually delivers results — it includes a unique blend of ceramides, natural cholesterol, and fatty acids that correct skin and leave it with a radiant glow.

“My happy face,” one shopper said. They added, “I never had compliments on my skin until I started using Triple Lipid Restore. It really brightens my face. I order ahead because I never want to run out.”

When you need to soothe dry skin, make sure you have the Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier on hand. It’s one of Skinceuticals’ best-selling products, and it’s no surprise why. The lightweight serum contains hyaluronic acid, a skincare hero that locks moisture into the skin and leaves it plump and dewy. It also has “botanical extracts of licorice root and purple rice to support skin’s hyaluronic acid levels and deliver surface hydration, helping improve the visible appearance of firmness, smoothness, and facial plumpness,” the brand explained.

One called the serum “radiance in a bottle.” Another said it’s a “magic potion.”

“Best hyaluronic product on the market! Believe the Hype!” another reviewer wrote. “This product is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and is the perfect hydrating serum to apply before your moisturizer. I stopped using it for awhile, and it showed. My skin is more radiant, moisturized, and less red when I use this prior to any moisturizers or makeup.”

Finally, a serum that’s suitable for acne-prone and aging skin. The Blemish + Age Defense is the first of its kind to use a combination of two percent dioic acid and aloha and beta hydroxy acid to unclog pores, banish breakouts, and even skin.

“I have been using Blemish + Age Defense for several years,” a reviewer said. “I love this product. It never lets me down. My blemishes are under control without drying my skin. I get compliments on my skin from many people. I look radiant and feel confident. It’s worth every penny.”

