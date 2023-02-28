Shoppers In Their 60s ‘Look No Older Than 40’ Thanks to This Line Correcting Serum That’s Like ‘Botox in a Tube’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, we don’t have to spend a ton just to improve our skin. If you’re tired of splurging on luxury brands or treatments, then try something that’s not going to cost hundreds of dollars. Meet the under $50 serum that will make your skin look better before you know it. No. 7 Beauty’s Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is your hack for looking years younger. Believe it or not, this product starts reducing wrinkles in just one week with no needles needed.

But how exactly does it do that? Like many age-defying products, this serum eliminates wrinkles and fine lines with its collagen-infused formula. Collagen is a popular ingredient that makes your skin look plump and firm. However, this particular No.7 Beauty product is boosted with seven times more of the brand’s collagen peptide technology than its other serums. So, in a nutshell, your skin is visibly about to lose a few years.

A reviewer in their 60s writes that they look no older than 40 now thanks to this face serum. “I have been using No7 for about six weeks, I can actually see an improvement! My face looks firmer, my crow’s feet are going away!”

Whereas many other reviewers claim that this anti-wrinkle solution beats botox, with one even calling it “botox in a tube.”

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

For the best results, apply the Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum directly to your lines and wrinkles during the morning and evening. You can also use this booster by mixing one or two drops into your moisturizer, eye cream, or foundation. After you’re done, your skin will feel so soft and smooth. This hydrating serum works great for all aging skin types — including sensitive skin — but it’s essential to keep using it consistently.

If you ask us, No.7 Beauty’s Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is a beauty secret that you want to keep on hand. Plus, it’s reasonably priced from $42.99 to $49.99, depending on the size. And you can take up to 30% off when you subscribe, so don’t miss out.

Compared to other firming treatments, this line-correcting product reduces stubborn lines safely and effectively. So, snag it while it’s still in stock now to revive your skin!

