Gemma Chan Swears By this Surprisingly Affordable Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Over 41,000 Reviews for ‘Waking Up’ Tired Skin

You know those mornings where you wake up and still feel tired? Honestly, that’s most mornings for us. Well, what if we told you that it’s not just your body that can feel tired, but also your skin? If you know exactly what we’re talking about then keep reading — we found the product that’s perfect for helping skin bounce back, even after a long day, and it’s one of actress Gemma Chan’s favorite go-to products for her morning routine.

L’Oreal Paris’ 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is perfect for revitalizing your skin. This serum moisturizes and hydrates your face for a dewy glow and visibly plumped skin. It’s perfect for all skin tones, and will leave you feeling absolutely rejuvenated. And if you have dry skin, this serum provides all the moisture you need to take on the day. Using this serum daily will help your skin feel firmer, more elastic, and radiant. Who doesn’t love that?

For Eternals star Gemma Chan, this serum is the first product she uses in her morning routine. In her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Chan reveals that for someone who had a “late night,” she uses L’Oreal Paris’ 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum to help her skin feel fresh and new. “I haven’t had much sleep; feeling quite tired. Hopefully I’m going to wake up my face a little bit,” she says in the below video.

And L’Oreal Paris’ 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum does just that. This lightweight gel serum absorbs fast with no tacky feel or leftover residue, so you’re ready to apply your makeup as soon as the serum is working with your skin. You’re going to love the way this serum makes you look and feel as it boosts your confidence and compliments your natural glow and radiance. Buy your own bottle today!

