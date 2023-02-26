This $16 Hands-Free Travel Cup Holder Lets Shoppers Go Through ‘the Terminal With Ease’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not even spring yet, but we’re still fantasizing about summer vacations and travels. While our minds are already at our idyllic tropical destination, the traveling portion of actually getting there isn’t far from our thoughts. We’ve been looking for ways to make everyone’s travels easier, regardless of the reason you’re gliding through the terminal. One handy accessory we’ve found features a cup holder that straps right onto your luggage — and it’s just $16 on Amazon.

The Luggage Travel Cup Holder from riemot is ideal for keeping your hands free as you head to your plane or connecting flight. This suitcase cup holder allows you to keep two beverages attached to your luggage without the hassle of having to carry them. Don’t have a second drink? You can easily use the spare pocket for your phone or any other cup-sized item you need to have on hand as you get through the airport. There’s also a spare pocket where you can keep your passport, tickets, or anything else you might need. All you have to do is strap the Luggage Travel Cup Holder to your suitcase and you’re ready to go.

Image: riemot via Amazon

riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

One shopper says they’re “maneuvering the terminal with ease” thanks to this handy travel accessory. “I’ve always struggled to move through the airport terminal with a drink in my hand. This is a perfect solution. It’s also a great way to store my phone without worrying about leaving it behind,” they said.

The riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder even has the approval of flight crews! “I’m a flight attendant and I love this one! I love the Velcro ‘quick detachment.’ It’s the best,” the shopper wrote. “I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!” Well, there you have it! Going through the airport is stressful enough already. With this travel accessory, you’ll be hands free and ready to catch your flight in style.

