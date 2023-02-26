Shoppers Call This $7 Strengthening Serum a ‘Miracle’ for Healing Split & Thin Nails

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who struggles to keep their nails looking strong and healthy, you’re not alone. There’s only so much that monthly manicures can do, and even then that’s a major expense to add to your budget. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a serum that you could apply just like a nail polish but that also worked to strengthen your nails? Well, guess what? There is! We found the serum that’s an Amazon’s Choice selection among shoppers, and it can be yours for just $7.

Ellie Chase’s Horsetail Strengthener promotes nail growth and strengthens your nails with easy application. Use this serum as a top coat or base coat to prep your nails for polish application, or use it on its own as a nail treatment. This serum is ideal for nails that struggle with breakages, peeling, cracks, chips, splits, and nails that have zero flexibility. The serum’s formula helps grow, condition, strengthen, and harden nails. Not only will this serum help your nails feel stronger, it’ll also protect nails from future damage. And when you buy this serum, you can feel good about the product you’re using. This serum is cruelty-free, made in the U.S., fragrance-free, non-toxic, and vegan-friendly, too!

Image: Ellie Chase via Amazon

Ellie Chase Horsetail Nail Strengthener $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re a bit skeptical, don’t worry. We totally understand. After all, can a $7 serum really restore nails with such promising results? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this little miracle in a bottle. “I struggled with my nails for almost a year. Because my work is on the kitchen and I deal with sharp objects and water every day, my nails were thin, always chipping and I couldn’t grow them, even gel manicure didn’t help,” one shopper wrote, referring to the serum as “miracle nail polish.”

“I bought this polish to strength my nails. And it surprisingly worked, and pretty fast. Within a week they started growing fast, not braking that easily anymore and they became much thicker. Love it!” Another shopper said this serum “is amazing and makes my nails strong. I will be buying more.” The Ellie Chase Horsetail Strengthening Serum will work wonders on your nails. Give your nails the love and care they deserve — buy your $7 bottle today!

