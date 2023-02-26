Shoppers Say This Fast-Acting $17 Serum ‘Restored’ Their ‘Broken Lashes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest, brittle and broken lashes are incredibly frustrating to deal with. Sometimes it’s seasonal, other times lashes just break down for no good reason. If you’ve been on the lookout for a lash serum that will grow your lashes back with ease, do we have good news for you. Throw those false lashes away — we found one lash growth serum that shoppers are absolutely raving about, and it can be yours for $17 on Amazon.

TEREZ & HONOR Eyelash and Brow Serum is the solution to your problem. This fast-acting serum volumizes your eyelashes with just a few simple uses. All the ingredients in this serum are hypoallergenic, non-irritating, clinically tested, allergy tested, and dermatologist tested so you can feel good about what you’re putting on the most sensitive part of your skin. Plus, this serum is super easy to apply. All you have to do is place a thin line along the base of your upper and lower lash line once a day. Think of it as applying an invisible eyeliner. We’d recommend using the serum at night after washing your face.

Image: TEREZ & HONOR via Amazon

Eyelash Growth Serum $17.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re sure you’re a bit skeptical. Can this simple serum really grow your lashes back for just $17? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this serum. “This product was recommended by a friend after I complemented her on her beautiful long lashes. I can definitely tell a huge difference between using this and not using it,” one shopper wrote. “My lashes have grown and I feel confident with how they look. Seriously recommend this product. You can’t beat the price for the results you get. And the product lasts a long time!”

“I have used other lash growth serums and this one genuinely performs like one I have paid double or triple this for,” another shopper said. “I’m a little over a week into this product and I really can see a difference already.” It didn’t take much convincing to have us interested in this lash serum. For just $17, your lashes will look longer and feel stronger — you might even end up using mascara only on special occasions! Buy your serum today and wait until you see the results.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers Call This $7 Strengthening Serum a ‘Miracle’ for Healing Split & Thin Nails