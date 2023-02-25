Shoppers Love This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s $9 Foundation Because of Its ‘Great Coverage for Mature Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re never ones to turn down a celeb recommendation, especially when it’s from an affordable beauty brand. Kim Kardashian has been a fan of Neutrogena products for a while, and with good reason. Among the brand’s makeup products is a liquid foundation shoppers have been raving about. Trying to guess what it is? Well, before the big reveal, we’ll give you some hints. It’s currently an Amazon’s Choice product and just $9 right now.

Out of guesses? No worries. We’re talking about the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Liquid Foundation. This foundation is a favorite of shoppers, and we totally see why. Not only does Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost foundation even your complexion, it offers hydration that lasts all day long. The foundation is ideal for those who struggle with dry skin. It boosts hydration with a lightweight water gel formula that features hyaluronic acid, which is known for its skin plumping & hydrating properties.

Image: Neutrogena via Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Liquid Foundation $9.72 on Amazon.com Buy now

That all sounds great. But what are shoppers really saying about this foundation? Well, read for yourself. “THIS is the real deal. I have tried numerous foundations for mature skin. THIS PRODUCT IS FABULOUS!!!!!” Another shopper said they “got this because I was looking for a more natural looking but even coverage, and I love the other hydro boost products. This makeup is perfect in my opinion. It feels lightweight, doesn’t look like I’ve painted my face, blends well, melts into the skin with no streaking, evens out skin discoloration, hides blemishes pretty well, and doesn’t feel dry.”

We’re completely convinced. For just $9, you can smooth your skin’s complexion and give it the hydration it needs. Neutrogena makes products with your skin in mind, so you’ll be able to find the perfect shade that’s just right for you. You’re going to love the way the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Liquid Foundation makes your skin look and feel.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

