Shoppers Say Their Cats Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $4 Catnip-Filled Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We never expected buying a cat toy would be so stressful. But, if you really think about it, there’s so much to consider when you’re looking for the right toy for your precious fur baby. Is it durable? Will they play with it? How long will it last? Well, we only have positive answers to those questions when it comes to the adorable $4 cat toy available on Amazon right now!

From SmartyKat comes your sweet kitty’s new obsession: the Madcap Mania Mouse Toy. This little plaything is bound to be your cat’s new favorite toy. The little mouse is perfectly sized and lightweight for plenty of play. It also features a pouch for easy catnip replenishment, and comes with a catnip-filled tube — which is super handy if you’re running low on catnip at the moment. This plaything is super soft to the touch, and we have no doubt your little lion will strut around your home feeling like they’ve finally conquered their prey.

Image: SmartyKat via Amazon

SmartyKat Madcap Mania Mouse Toy $4.48 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re not completely convinced this $4 cat toy is the one for you, check out what some satisfied shoppers had to say. One shopper wrote they “got this toy for my catnip loving old ladies and they are obsessed. They kick this thing around all over the house. We find it in random places all the time and in the morning when we wake up there’s evidence of their late night antics with this little fleece mouse,” they wrote. “Has a Velcro opening in the belly to stuff in more catnip. Really a great purchase.”

Another shopper wrote, “This is easily one of my cat’s favorite toys. They have plenty of toys with feathers but keep coming back to this one.” Well, we’re convinced. This $4 toy will stand up to your cat’s kicking, biting, and scratching and provide hours of fun. It’s the purrfect toy for your pretty kitty!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



