As someone with sensitive skin, I know all too well how difficult finding the right foundation can be. That’s especially true if you’re shopping for foundation online. Because of this, I spend a lot of time reading through shopper reviews to help me make an informed decision. So when I came across No7’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation and read several reviews on how shoppers preferred this over high-end brands like Armani and Chanel, I was immediately intrigued. Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow just happens to be a fan of the brand, which is good enough for me.

The Lift & Luminate Foundation is described as a medium to full coverage foundation that’s formulated with “light-reflecting particles” and “optical blurrers” to help even texture and illuminate the skin. It’s made with vitamins A, C, and E, which are said to help brighten your skin. It also contains age-defying ingredients, like a collagen peptide technology, that can help give you a more youthful-looking complexion. According to the brand, clinical results found that 93% of people saw a “visible reduction” in the appearance of age spots and 81% saw firmer-looking skin after four weeks of us. So, you’re basically getting both a foundation and a highly effective serum in one product. The foundation does contain SPF and there are currently 18 shades to choose from.

Typically the Lift & Luminate goes for $18 on No7’s site. But, right now they’re having their Friends & Family Sale where you can take 30% off sitewide. That means, you can score this for just $12.

While there are so many foundations out there to choose from, shoppers have really taken a liking to No7’s Lift & Luminate Foundation. In fact, we found several reviews that said they prefer this to high-end options.

As one Amazon reviewer said, it's "amazing" for aging skin. "I have a lot of redness, large pores and fine lines on my forehead, as well as drier skin. I don't really like the look or feel of wearing foundation (even though I really need it due to my redness). I wish I could just go without it, but I cant. Even medium coverage looks bad as it sits on my pores and makes my fine lines stick out, but I also need better coverage than a tinted moisturizer. This foundation works very well with my dry skin and covers my redness. My daughter started working at Sephora a few months ago, so I got a bunch of samples of foundations and primers. I tried the famous Armani foundation as well as many other high end brands and came back to this one."

A reviewer who said they’ve used Chanel for most of their life, began using No7 and liked what they saw. According to them, the foundation made them “look 10 years younger.”

Another shopper on the No7 site said they’ve “tried and purchased nearly every foundation on the market,” but fell in love with No7’s Lift & Luminate. “I had been wearing the It Cosmetics CC and the Givenchy Velvet Foundation,” they wrote. “I like them both, but thought the It CC cream was a bit too chalky and the Givenchy, has a great feel, but very light coverage … Then I tried the Lift & Luminate in ‘Cool Honey’ and it changed my life! The coverage was great, the wear was phenomenal, and the color was a PERFECT match for the first time in my life. I ran back to get more.”

One reviewer found the foundation to be a pleasant surprise. “This was a completely different type of foundation than I’ve ever used,” they said. “My daughter actually convinced me to try this. This is youth in a bottle. This is the best surprise I’ve ever had in a foundation. It made my skin look 15 years younger. And it lasts all day!”

Right now, No7 is holding their Friends & Family Sale where you can take 30% off sitewide. Plus, if you use the exclusive code FEB5, you can save an extra 5% on top of that. There are so many other great products to choose from, including retinol serums, hydrating face masks, day creams, and makeup. Be sure to check out No7 today.

