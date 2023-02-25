These Are the 5 Highest-Rated Maybelline Products That Shoppers Can’t Live Without

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Thinking about adding some new products to your makeup routine? If so, there’s no shortage of notable picks to choose from. However, there’s nothing like sticking with brands you know and love. One that should be on your list is Maybelline. Ahead, we rounded up the best Maybelline products with the highest ratings you can shop now.

Maybelline is a tried and true cosmetics brand that’s been a best-seller for years. Their iconic packaging and formulas aren’t hard to miss as you stroll down your favorite beauty aisles. But what’s really impressive is that the products actually deliver results. Whether you’re looking for a new foundation that smooths your complexion and conceals pores, or you’re shopping for a mascara that gives you dramatic lashes, you won’t be disappointed in Maybelline’s offerings. Keep reading to discover our favorite Maybelline picks.

Maybelline New York Makeup Great Lash Washable Mascara

Maybelline New York

Maybelline is known for its volumizing mascara formulas like this viral one. The mascara instantly lengthens lashes without leaving clumps behind. The thick, curved brush separates each hair and gives it an even coat without having to apply multiple coats.

“It’s a timeless classic for a reason,” one shopper wrote. “A mascara classic. I’ve been wearing this one for decades. Seriously, it was the first piece of make-up I ever owned. Bought my first tube when I was 12 years old. I’ve tried other brands. Fancier ones. Newer ones. And I keep coming back to this one.”

Buy the mascara at Amazon, Ulta, or Walmart.

Great Lash Washable Mascara $7.50 Buy now

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Maybelline

This foundation gives you buildable coverage without weighing your skin down. It seamlessly blends and conceals pores, leaving a matte finish that feels like you’re not wearing any makeup at all. It’s available in 38 shades and at your favorite stores like Amazon, Ulta, and Target.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I’ve been trying to find a foundation that matches my face to my neck, so I don’t have to put makeup on my neck, and this one is absolutely perfect for my skin tone. I got nude color. Normally I’m lighter-toned in the cooler months. I’ve bought six other products before this, and I’m so glad this one is my match. It’s nice and light, and after about three minutes of putting it on, it gives a flawless skin effect.”

Liquid Foundation $8.49 Buy now

Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush Makeup

Maybelline

Maybelline’s Gel-Cream Blush has an oil-free formula that is water-based. The blush smooths onto the skin and leaves a pigmented, dewy finish behind. The best part? It’s under $8, and you can grab it from Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

“It’s easy to put on,” one said. Another wrote, “[It’s my] favorite daily blush.” They also added, “I have a minor (major) addiction to blushes, and I have about a hundred or more different kinds. This is still my go-to for daily wear. I never thought any product would out perform rare beauty’s liquid blushes, but they’ve been out of stock of my favorite color forever, so I grabbed one of these to try, and it really surprised me. I’m not a spring chicken anymore, so cream products are becoming my mainstay, and this blush didn’t disturb my base or lift it. It went on beautifully even, and it’s sheer enough that you can build it.”

Gel-Cream Blush Makeup $7.99 Buy now

Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse Foundation

Maybelline

Remember the early 2000s when everyone had this Maybelline’s Dream Mousse Matte Foundation slathered it on their faces? If “yes,” rest assured that the foundation actually gives a beautiful matte finish (when matched correctly). It has a creamy mousse texture that easily blends with your favorite beauty sponge or brush. Stock up on the foundation from Amazon or Walmart.

“Is this the same stuff I used in high school?” one shopper asked. “I remember when this came out when I was much younger, and I didn’t wear makeup often enough to form an educated opinion on this. I saw the TikToks of influencers using this and loving it, so I thought I’d try it. OMG, l’ve been in a foundation rut. Even my expensive products weren’t cutting it. I used this for the past two days, and I’ve gotten so many compliments. I should say, I have oily, mature skin.”

Matte Mousse Foundation $8.98 Buy now

Maybelline Volum’ Express Pumped Up Colossal Mascara

Maybelline

It’s hard to switch from using this mascara once you get started. It gives so much volume that it looks like you added lash extensions. The formula goes on smoothly and adds an “extra shot of plumping collagen formula in every mascara stroke for bigger, bolder, and more extreme lashes,” the brand says. Stock up on the mascara while it’s still in stock at Amazon and Ulta.

Pumped Up Colossal Mascara $7.99 Buy now

