If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love shopping affordable celebrity-recommended makeup and skincare, we can’t help but be curious over the less than budget-friendly items they actually swear by. After all, they do have access to the best of the best. While we don’t doubt that some still use the same $5 mascara they’ve used for years, they must be doing a little something extra to keep their skin looking absolutely flawless, right? Lucky for us, Kate Hudson revealed the ultra-luxe beauty device that she says is “one of the best things” she’s ever had on her face. After doing a bit of digging, it’s also a skincare tool that Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, and so many other celebs swear by. Just think of the celeb whose skin you envy most, chances are, they probably use it too.

The LYMA Laser is described as “the world’s only clinic-grade cosmetic laser” that the FDA has cleared for at-home use. According to the brand, it’s 100 times more powerful than LED devices, and was made to target “more skin conditions than any. other cosmetic at-home device on the market.” In fact, it’s said to be the world’s most powerful at-home laser, and can treat skins of aging, wrinkles, tone and more with actual life-changing results in just 12 weeks.

Unlike other laser treatments, the LYME Laser is completely cold, painless, and safe enough for you to use around your eye area without any protection. In a nutshell, it’s pretty much the ultimate skincare tool that can help stop your skin from aging and even reverse the clock.

It’s a device that Kate Hudson raved about in a video that she said was “not an ad.” It’s just one big, important part of her super zen, morning routine.

With all its next-level tech and the results it promises to deliver, the LYMA Laser is not cheap. In fact, it’s a pretty big splurge – we’re talking over $2,000 worth of skincare treatments here. The device is definitely an investment for someone who’s very serious about achieving their specific skin goals. Related story These Are the 5 Highest-Rated Maybelline Products That Shoppers Can’t Live Without

While it may seem like something only celebrities or you know, billionaires would drop money on, it does have quite a number of reviews from actual shoppers. Naturally, most praised the laser for the results they were seeing.

IMAGE: LYMA LYMA

LYMA Laser $2,695 Buy now

As one wrote, “I’ve been using the LYMA laser for four months and am absolutely delighted and amazed by the results. My neck and décolletage were so thin before and now has a bounce and glow that I haven’t seen for years. My lips are larger and softer, and my face is fuller and glows regardless of whether I have a cold or am lacking sleep! Amazing.”

One reviewer who said they were a “real user who paid real money for this” was pleasantly surprised at the results. “I had quite ugly scars on my eyelids from a poor blepharoplasty some years ago,” they wrote. “The scar has become fine and the crumpled skin at one corner has smoothed. I’m still working on other parts of my face, but the fine skin on my eyelids has responded quickly, much to my delight.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have been using the Laser every day for the past six weeks. The most noticeable result is the silkiness of my skin! It’s just excessively smooth, almost like a baby’s face.”

One shopper said it was really worth the investment. “I’m so impressed with the result of using my LYMA Laser,” they wrote. “It is indeed the best investment I’ve made for my skin health. Going on three months using the product and my skin is noticeably brighter, tighter, and fresh-looking with the added bonus of fading dark spots. Truly the BEST investment for my skin health!”

If you want to learn more about the at-home skincare device that keep your favorite celebs’ skin youthful and glowing, check out the LYMA Laser here. While you’re exploring the site, you might want to check out the LYMA Supplement as well, which had a 5,000 person waitlist when it first dropped and also has a celeb-following.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: