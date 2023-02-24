Drew Barrymore Raved Over This ‘Nuts’ K-Beauty Mask That ‘Literally Pulls Your Face’ & Makes You Look ’10 Years Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

K-beauty products are always ahead of the game when it comes to skincare. Some of our favorite brands like Laneige, Glow Recipe, Innisfree, and Dr. Jart+ are either Korean-inspired or actually come from South Korea. And if you want another brand to add to your list, try a celebrity-loved brand like Hanacure. A few years ago, Drew Barrymore and the Kardashians raved on Instagram about how Hanacure’s face mask left their skin instantly stunning. So if you want to improve your skin, we guarantee you’ll love the brand’s All-In-One Facial. Barrymore even said that she felt 10 years younger after trying it. And that’s no surprise because it tackles most skin concerns with its next-level formula.

The All-In-One Facial transforms your skin for a youthful and healthy appearance. It tightens and lifts thanks to its patented Octolift technology. The mask literally pulls your face after applying it. So, there’s no doubt it’s taking care of all of your fine lines and wrinkles. And while it’s smoothing your complexion, this age-defying also brightens and evens out the skin for the ultimate glow-up.

Many shoppers also agree that this $110 set is worth every penny. One reviewer said, “Hanacure leaves my skin soft and supple, and feeling refreshed. I am 75 years old, and happy to look as good as I do, with thanks to Hanacure.”

It’s even sensitive-skin approved, according to another reviewer. “I have dry, sensitive, combo skin with acne scars and have had problems with almost every product I try. [But] Hanicure leaves my face soft and over the next few days my cells regenerate but without any exfoliating that is too harsh or irritating. Have been using for over a year.”

In a nutshell, the All-In-One Facial revives your skin. Although it is pricey, the professional-like results make it worth the extra bucks. It gets rid of all of your impurities in just 20 minutes. Related story These Are the 5 Highest-Rated Maybelline Products That Shoppers Can’t Live Without

So, don’t wait to give yourself a high-quality facial at home. Check out Hanacure’s All-In-One Facial that celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all love to freshen up their skin.

