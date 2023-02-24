‘And Just Like That’ Star Nicole Ari Parker 's Fitness Brand Helps Black Women Sweat in Style — Here's How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Feeling good in your workout clothes makes getting in your self-care something to look forward to. And when you don’t have to worry about your hair getting sweaty after, in case you have to run errands, or go about your day is even better. If you’re looking to give your athletic drawer a makeover, meet Gymwrap: An activewear line that offers performance headwraps that protects hair while moving. The line also has the cutest sets to match, too. Now, you can shop the latest launch that just arrived at QVC.

Nicole Ari Parker founded Gymwrap in 2011 with her husband and co-founder, Boris Kodjoe, “to help busy and everyday women protect their hair while working out.” The brand is known for its headbands that do just that — each wrap stays in your hair and absorbs seat and moisture before it reaches your hair. The line also includes leggings, tops, jackets, and more for your busy day. The pieces are thoughtfully crafted with fabrics that make the best fits.

Aside from Gymwrap’s impressive products, the story behind it is even more inspiring. Parker wanted women to have a tool in their fitness toolbox, so they didn’t opt out of self-care (like working out) because their hair would be sweaty and disheveled afterward. That’s where the headbands came into existence. “I just had an idea,” Parker tells me over Zoom. “I didn’t have a business or design degree. I just started.” From there, Parker made her first prototype, secured patents and manufacturers by herself, which was not an easy task. And even though the process was “really hard,” it was “so fulfilling.” The actress then built the line and began to pitch to buyers and retailers to get the products on shelves. Years later, Gymwrap is ready to shop at QVC. Ahead, see our favorite picks that we’re adding to our carts ASAP.

This set of headbands keeps sweat and keeps moisture away from your hair while working out and enjoying your favorite activities. The headbands are knitted and have a slim fit that stays put as you move.

If you plan to add the headbands to your cart, don't forget to add these leggings too. They pair well with the headwraps, and are so comfortable to wear. The leggings are crafted with polyester and spandex, which gives an excellent balance of stretch and compression. The pants also have two pockets to hold your essentials. You can also snag the top to match to complete the set!

We also love this headband. It still keeps sweat at bay, but it has the cutest tie in the back, so you can adjust it how you like. It’s available in eight colors ranging from solid to fun patterns.

Finding the right pair of joggers is tricky — some are too tight, and some too baggy. To save you time, add this pair of knit heathered joggers to your cart immediately. They’re so soft and have the best fit we’ve seen.

