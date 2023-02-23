The Secret to a Compliment-Worthy Glow Is This Fast-Acting Product From Mandy Moore’s Go-To Skincare Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the perfect world, all of our skincare routines would give us instant results (in this case, we’re talking about clear and glowing skin.) Even though it seems too good to be true, we’re here to tell you it’s possible. The secret? Tula’s Resurfacing Treatment Toner has earned Mandy Moore’s approval. The toner doesn’t give magical results overnight, but you will see your skin transform in as little as two weeks.

Tula’s Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner is the one skincare product you need in your routine. The formula gently exfoliates to reveal radiant and more even skin. It also hydrates, calms, and improves the skin’s overall tone. And 96 percent of shoppers reported that they “saw brighter and less dull skin,” the brand said.

How does it work? The visible results are the benefits of the potent formula, which is packed with probiotic extracts that calm and smooth skin, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, glycolic acid, which exfoliates, and blueberry and snow mushroom, which give antioxidant protection. Together, the ingredients give you your healthiest complexion yet.

Shoppers are shocked that the toner doesn’t strip the skin and leave it irritated. One said, “this toner doesn’t leave my skin dried out or cracky. I have received compliments that my skin is glowing.”

“I love this!” another said. “I actually stopped using an expensive brand as this has improved my skin significantly. Don’t use the cotton ball as it soaks up the product. Just apply using your fingertips. I also apply to the back of my hands and have seen an improvement in discoloration.”

"The missing puzzle piece to my skincare regime! Seriously changed the game for my skin. Has completely evened out my skin tone and leaves my face fresh and blemish free. I use it religiously every morning and night. I've gotten so many compliments on my skin since I started using this toner."

