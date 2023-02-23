If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just recently, I had to fly from L.A. to New York and back, and wanted to wear something that was no-fuss, easy to move in, and above all, super comfortable. Naturally, my first thought was to see what kind of cute and comfy things I could score on Lululemon and Alo. But since I was going on a trip, I wanted to take the more responsible route and find options that would make my wallet happy. That’s when I came across a pair of joggers on Amazon that not only had a ton of five-star reviews (over 70,000!), but was also super budget-friendly.

The Leggings Depot Activeflex Slim-Fit Joggers on Amazon come in a ton of colors including classic black, blue, charcoal, and burgundy. There are even fun prints like galaxy and leopard, if you want to go for a more bold look. According to the brand, the joggers are made with “premium quality fabrics” that stretch in all directions and will keep you dry. There are also hidden pockets on both sides and a hidden waistband pocket to hide small items like some cash or a key. It also features a high waistband with “just enough compression” to keep your pants in place. As someone who owns a pair, I can say this is 100% true and something I personally love about it.

As I mentioned before, I bought these to wear for a six-hour flight across the country and it was the comfiest thing ever. The joggers are buttery soft, like just under Lululemon-level. They’re super versatile, very flattering, and on the chic side. They’re seriously cute. Even after coming from my trip, I find myself reaching for these joggers over my Lululemons time and time again. I’d even say they’re my absolute favorite bottoms right now.

Best part is, they’re currently on sale for $16 for a black pair. Some colors are as low as $14!

Now that you know just how obsessed I am with these joggers, here’s what some of your fellow Amazon shoppers have to say.

“I own several pairs of Align Lululemon joggers and these are amazing!” wrote one reviewer. “The material is not identical, but honestly if I didn’t know, I really would think these are the real thing. The material truly has a buttery soft feel to it. I was skeptical before ordering. Now I’ve ordered several other colors. You will not regret it. And I bet you won’t pay $100 for jogger leggings again, after trying these! Sooooooo soft & comfy!”

Of course, they’re not the only ones who compared them to Lululemon’s fan-fave joggers. “I never write reviews, but when I tell you these are IDENTICAL to my Lululemon joggers, they are identical!” said another. “Exact same buttery fabric, same cut and fit, and so so comfy. Being $100 less than the name brand, these are totally worth it. BRB, buying them in every color!”

Another shopper wrote, “I was in the market for more joggers but didn’t want to spend $100. On a whim, I looked up joggers here and found this item. You can’t beat the price! They fit as expected and are very comfortable. If you want a baggier fit then size up. I like the fabric and by some miracle, they are not a pet hair magnet. I just ordered my fourth pair!”

If you needed more convincing, the word “comfortable” is used in over 6,000 five-star reviews like this one. “They are so comfortable! I have many Lululemon leggings and these are just as soft and way cheaper!”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, I highly recommend checking out the Leggings Depot Joggers today. With a sale price of just $16, you really can’t go wrong!

